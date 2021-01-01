2021 Ti22 Performance FAST on Dirt Schedule Sees 25 Events

From FAST

(January 1, 2021) — The Ti22 Performance FAST on Dirt 410 winged sprint car tour is set to begin its third year partnered with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series under Aaron Fry. Twenty-five nights of racing will see 18 events in the home state of Ohio. Stalwart tracks of Fremont Speedway, Waynesfield Raceway Park and Atomic Speedway will each host 5 events and make up the bulk of the schedule. All 5 Atomic races will see enhanced purses including a $20,000 to win event and a $10,000 to win race. Three nights of action, for some big money, will take place at the newly revitalized West Virginia Motor Speedway including events for $10,000 and $20,000 to win. Two races will take place in southern Michigan and a lone event will happen in Indiana. One race date is still being negotiated.

The standard FAST minimum purse still pays $3,000 to win but the back half of the purse has been increased with $350 to start. The tow bonus will still be in effect for tour regulars, making it $400 to start for full time teams. The top 4 in 2020 final points will begin on the tow bonus and after event #3 it will go off of current top 10 in 2021 points.

With the help of Ti22 Performance, All Star Performance and Hoosier Racing Tires, not only is the standard purse raised, but the 2021 championship payout will also be at a new high, with $10,000 to win the title. The top 10 in final points is eligible for a $33,000 point fund, providing they compete in 75% or more of the completed events.

Watch for more information to be released over the next few months, including our very important heat race and bonus award sponsors. Heat races will still pay cash to the top 4 finishers (40, 30, 20, 10) and three bonus awards will be $50 cash or certificate.

Here’s the tentative 2021 schedule (subject to change)

Saturday, March 27 – Waynesfield Raceway Park ; Waynesfield, OH

Saturday, April 3 – Atomic Speedway ; Chillicothe, OH – $5,000 to Win

Saturday, April 24 – Skyline Speedway ; Stewart, OH

Saturday, May 1 – Fremont Speedway ; Fremont, OH

Saturday, May 22 – WV Motor Speedway ; Mineral Wells, WV – $10,000 to Win

Thursday, May 27 – Atomic Speedway ; Chillicothe, OH – $20,000 to Win

Saturday, May 29 – Fremont Speedway ; Fremont, OH

Sunday, May 30 – Waynesfield Raceway Park ; Waynesfield, OH

Saturday, June 26 – Twin Cities Raceway Park ; North Vernon, IN

Wednesday, June 30 – Atomic Speedway ; Chillicothe, OH – $7,500 to Win

Saturday, July 3 – Waynesfield Raceway Park ; Waynesfield, OH

Friday, July 30 – I-96 Speedway ; Lake Odessa, MI

Saturday, July 31 – Fremont Speedway ; Fremont, OH

Friday, August 6 – WV Motor Speedway ; Mineral Wells, WV

Saturday, August 7 – WV Motor Speedway ; Mineral Wells, WV – $20,000 to Win

Saturday, August 14 – Fremont Speedway ; Fremont, OH

Saturday, August 21 – Waynesfield Raceway Park ; Waynesfield, OH

Sunday, August 22 – Millstream Speedway ; Findlay, OH

Friday, September 3 – Hartford Speedway ; Hartford, MI

Saturday, September 4 – To Be Announced

Sunday, September 5 – Waynesfield Raceway Park ; Waynesfield, OH

Saturday, September 11 – Atomic Speedway ; Chillicothe, OH – $7,500 to Win

Friday, September 17 – Moler Raceway Park ; Williamsburg, OH

Saturday, September 18 – Fremont Speedway ; Fremont, OH

Saturday, October 2 – Atomic Speedway ; Chillicothe, OH – $10,000 to Win