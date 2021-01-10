Zearfoss Doubles Up at Perth

KWINANA BEACH, WA (January 9, 2021) — Brock Zearfoss closed out Western Australia Speedweek on a high note by sweeping twin features at Perth Motorplex. Zearfoss, from Jonestown, Pennsylvania, took the lead just past the halfway point of the first feature from Daniel Harding for the first victory. Dayne Kingshott passed Harding for the second position while Harding held on for third. Zearfoss backed up his first victory by winning the nightcap over Scott Bogucki and Robbie Farr. For his efforts Zearfoss picked up $5,000 and $10,000, respectively, for his feature victories along with $7,500 for winning Western Australia Speedweek. The wins were Zearfoss’ second and third of the 2021 calendar year.

Perth Motorplex

Kwinana Beach, Western Australia

Saturday January 10, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature #1:

1. US95-Brock Zearfoss

2. 2-Dayne Kingshott

3. 41-Daniel Harding

4. 60-Kaiden Manders

5. 96-Scott Bogucki

6. V14-Robbie Farr

7. 26-David Priolo

8. 3-Callum Williamson

9. 79-Kris Coyle

10. 11-Jason Kendrick

11. 51-Jamie Oldfield

12. 25-Taylor Milling

13. 14-Jason Pryde

14. 8-Andrew Priolo

15. 42-Ben Butcher

16. 80-James Inglis

17. US1-Lynton Jeffrey

18. 67-Jaydee Dack

19. 18-Trevor Jolly

20. 77-Bradley Maiolo

21. 20-Ryan Lancaster

22. 63-Todd Davis

23. 9-AJ Nash

Feature #2:

1. US95-Brock Zearfoss

2. 96-Scott Bogucki

3. V14-Robbie Farr

4. 3-Callum Williamson

5. 79-Kris Coyle

6. 14-Jason Pryde

7. 51-Jamie Oldfield

8. 80-James Inglis

9. 25-Taylor Milling

10. 20-Ryan Lancaster

11. 8-Andrew Priolo

12. 18-Trevor Jolly

13. 60-Kaiden Manders

14. 41-Daniel Harding

15. 26-David Priolo

16. 9-AJ Nash

17. 2-Dayne Kingshott

18. US1-Lynton Jeffrey

19. 11-Jason Kendrick

20. 67-Jaydee Dack

21. 42-Ben Butcher

DNS: 63-Todd Davis

DNS: 77-Bradley Maiolo

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. 7-Tom Payet

2. 30-Keenan Fleming

3. 17-Daniel Golding

4. 38-Travis White

5. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino

6. 15-Rob Golding

7. 89-Cory Smith

8. 97-Gary Mann

DNS: 2-Ross Heywood

Limited Sprints

Feature:

1. 116-Michael Keen

2. 60-Matthew Laughton

3. 75-Mike Hanlon

4. 9-Mat Borgas

5. 4-Craig Bottrell

DNS: 11-Marshall McDiarmid

DNS: 16-Daniel Keen

DNS: 57-Tim Boujos

DNS: 67-Brendon Thomson