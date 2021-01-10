Zearfoss Doubles Up at Perth

KWINANA BEACH, WA (January 9, 2021) — Brock Zearfoss closed out Western Australia Speedweek on a high note by sweeping twin features at Perth Motorplex. Zearfoss, from Jonestown, Pennsylvania, took the lead just past the halfway point of the first feature from Daniel Harding for the first victory. Dayne Kingshott passed Harding for the second position while Harding held on for third. Zearfoss backed up his first victory by winning the nightcap over Scott Bogucki and Robbie Farr. For his efforts Zearfoss picked up $5,000 and $10,000, respectively, for his feature victories along with $7,500 for winning Western Australia Speedweek. The wins were Zearfoss’ second and third of the 2021 calendar year.
Perth Motorplex
Kwinana Beach, Western Australia
Saturday January 10, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature #1:
1. US95-Brock Zearfoss
2. 2-Dayne Kingshott
3. 41-Daniel Harding
4. 60-Kaiden Manders
5. 96-Scott Bogucki
6. V14-Robbie Farr
7. 26-David Priolo
8. 3-Callum Williamson
9. 79-Kris Coyle
10. 11-Jason Kendrick
11. 51-Jamie Oldfield
12. 25-Taylor Milling
13. 14-Jason Pryde
14. 8-Andrew Priolo
15. 42-Ben Butcher
16. 80-James Inglis
17. US1-Lynton Jeffrey
18. 67-Jaydee Dack
19. 18-Trevor Jolly
20. 77-Bradley Maiolo
21. 20-Ryan Lancaster
22. 63-Todd Davis
23. 9-AJ Nash
Feature #2:
1. US95-Brock Zearfoss
2. 96-Scott Bogucki
3. V14-Robbie Farr
4. 3-Callum Williamson
5. 79-Kris Coyle
6. 14-Jason Pryde
7. 51-Jamie Oldfield
8. 80-James Inglis
9. 25-Taylor Milling
10. 20-Ryan Lancaster
11. 8-Andrew Priolo
12. 18-Trevor Jolly
13. 60-Kaiden Manders
14. 41-Daniel Harding
15. 26-David Priolo
16. 9-AJ Nash
17. 2-Dayne Kingshott
18. US1-Lynton Jeffrey
19. 11-Jason Kendrick
20. 67-Jaydee Dack
21. 42-Ben Butcher
DNS: 63-Todd Davis
DNS: 77-Bradley Maiolo
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. 7-Tom Payet
2. 30-Keenan Fleming
3. 17-Daniel Golding
4. 38-Travis White
5. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino
6. 15-Rob Golding
7. 89-Cory Smith
8. 97-Gary Mann
DNS: 2-Ross Heywood
Limited Sprints
Feature:
1. 116-Michael Keen
2. 60-Matthew Laughton
3. 75-Mike Hanlon
4. 9-Mat Borgas
5. 4-Craig Bottrell
DNS: 11-Marshall McDiarmid
DNS: 16-Daniel Keen
DNS: 57-Tim Boujos
DNS: 67-Brendon Thomson