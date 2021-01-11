Cannon McIntosh Wins Opening NIght of the 2021 Chili Bowl Nationals

TULSA, OK (January 11, 2021) — Cannon McIntosh picked up the feature victory during the opening night of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. McIntosh took the lead four laps into the 30-lap main event from Ryan Bernal and held off multiple challenges by Tyler Courtney for the victory. Courtney’s second place finish secured a guaranteed spot into Saturday’s finale. Blake Hahn moved forward in the late portion of the feature to round out the podium.

35th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

Cummins Qualifying Night

Tulsa Expo Raceway

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Monday, January 11, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 52-Blake Hahn[1]

2. 56A-Riley Kreisel[2]

3. 45X-Roger Crockett[4]

4. 32T-Trey Marcham[5]

5. 91K-Kevin Bayer[7]

6. 38-Braydon Cromwell[3]

7. 4G-Chase Majdic[8]

8. 63-Trey Burke[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7C-Tyler Courtney[1]

2. 55V-CJ Leary[2]

3. 10G-Marcus Thomas[3]

4. 116-Claud Estes III[4]

5. 2-Brett Wilson[5]

6. 17L-Rocky Silva[7]

7. 33-Bryson Smith[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. P1-Paul White[1]

2. 8-Alex Sewell[5]

3. 28K-Kory Schudy[4]

4. 0B-Kevin Woody Jr[2]

5. 67K-Holley Hollan[3]

6. 7K-Kolton Gariss[7]

7. 40M-Chase McDermand[6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 87W-Ryan Bernal[7]

2. 11S-Stephen Schnapf[5]

3. 47K-Kevin Brewer[4]

4. 45K-Kyler Johnson[6]

5. 91S-Kyle Shipley[3]

6. 9-Tim McCreadie[2]

7. 98B-Joe Boyles[1]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 21T-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[7]

3. 07W-Mitchel Moles[6]

4. 22Q-David Prickett[3]

5. 22-Sean McClelland[2]

6. 17Z-Zac Moody[4]

7. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[5]

Heat Race #6 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Chase Briscoe[6]

2. 0G-Steven Russell[1]

3. 8M-Kade Morton[7]

4. 7RS-Christopher Larson[4]

5. 121-Steve Glover[5]

6. 91W-Cody Hays[3]

7. 2C-Trevor Casey[2]

Heat Race #7 (8 Laps)

1. 35-Jacob Denny[2]

2. 89-Chris Windom[1]

3. 14S-Clinton Boyles[5]

4. 21E-Emilio Hoover[4]

5. 32-Gary Taylor[3]

6. 2S-Cole Scott[6]

DNS: 4-Mike DuChare

Heat Race #8 (8 Laps)

1. 79-Ryan Hall[2]

2. 1D-David Gravel[7]

3. 73-Dylan Ito[6]

4. 5F-Danny Frye III[3]

5. 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider[1]

6. 7F-Roy Entze II[4]

7. 3T-Taylor Peterson[5]

C-Main #1 (12 Laps)

1. 17Z-Zac Moody[3]

2. 9-Tim McCreadie[5]

3. 40M-Chase McDermand[6]

4. 22-Sean McClelland[1]

5. 98B-Joe Boyles[8]

6. 2S-Cole Scott[2]

7. 3T-Taylor Peterson[7]

8. 38-Braydon Cromwell[4]

DNS: 4-Mike DuChare

C-Main #2 (12 Laps)

1. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[6]

2. 91W-Cody Hays[4]

3. 4G-Chase Majdic[2]

4. 7F-Roy Entze II[3]

5. 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider[1]

6. 2C-Trevor Casey[7]

7. 33-Bryson Smith[5]

DNS: 63-Trey Burke

Qualifier #1 (10 Laps)

1. 7C-Tyler Courtney[3]

2. 87W-Ryan Bernal[6]

3. 45X-Roger Crockett[1]

4. 8-Alex Sewell[5]

5. 56A-Riley Kreisel[2]

6. 10G-Marcus Thomas[7]

7. 0B-Kevin Woody Jr[9]

8. 7K-Kolton Gariss[10]

9. 7RS-Christopher Larson[8]

10. 79-Ryan Hall[4]

Qualifier #2 (10 Laps)

1. 28K-Kory Schudy[1]

2. 07W-Mitchel Moles[4]

3. 55V-CJ Leary[2]

4. 5-Chase Briscoe[6]

5. 32T-Trey Marcham[7]

6. P1-Paul White[3]

7. 67K-Holley Hollan[10]

8. 21E-Emilio Hoover[8]

9. 11S-Stephen Schnapf[5]

10. 2-Brett Wilson[9]

Qualifier #3 (10 Laps)

1. 21T-Carson Macedo[3]

2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[6]

3. 91K-Kevin Bayer[7]

4. 47K-Kevin Brewer[1]

5. 0G-Steven Russell[2]

6. 73-Dylan Ito[4]

7. 8M-Kade Morton[5]

8. 22Q-David Prickett[8]

9. 121-Steve Glover[9]

10. 91S-Kyle Shipley[10]

Qualifier #4 (10 Laps)

1. 89-Chris Windom[2]

2. 14S-Clinton Boyles[3]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[4]

4. 35-Jacob Denny[5]

5. 1D-David Gravel[6]

6. 45K-Kyler Johnson[1]

7. 116-Claud Estes III[7]

8. 5F-Danny Frye III[8]

9. 17L-Rocky Silva[9]

10. 32-Gary Taylor[10]

B-Main #1 (15 Laps)

1. 32T-Trey Marcham[1]

2. 9-Tim McCreadie[14]

3. 0G-Steven Russell[4]

4. 56A-Riley Kreisel[3]

5. 40M-Chase McDermand[15]

6. 116-Claud Estes III[7]

7. 17Z-Zac Moody[13]

8. 45K-Kyler Johnson[5]

9. 7K-Kolton Gariss[8]

10. 22Q-David Prickett[9]

11. 7RS-Christopher Larson[10]

12. 0B-Kevin Woody Jr[6]

13. 73-Dylan Ito[2]

14. 17L-Rocky Silva[11]

15. 22-Sean McClelland[16]

16. 91S-Kyle Shipley[12]

B-Main #2 (15 Laps)

1. 8M-Kade Morton[2]

2. 11S-Stephen Schnapf[3]

3. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[11]

4. 32-Gary Taylor[12]

5. P1-Paul White[1]

6. 67K-Holley Hollan[6]

7. 2-Brett Wilson[10]

8. 5F-Danny Frye III[7]

9. 7F-Roy Entze II[16]

10. 91W-Cody Hays[14]

11. 79-Ryan Hall[5]

12. 47K-Kevin Brewer[15]

13. 10G-Marcus Thomas[4]

14. 21E-Emilio Hoover[8]

15. 4G-Chase Majdic[13]

16. 121-Steve Glover[9]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[2]

2. 7C-Tyler Courtney[4]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[12]

4. 89-Chris Windom[7]

5. 1D-David Gravel[8]

6. 35-Jacob Denny[13]

7. 5-Chase Briscoe[3]

8. 9-Tim McCreadie[19]

9. 32T-Trey Marcham[17]

10. 21T-Carson Macedo[5]

11. 8-Alex Sewell[10]

12. 32-Gary Taylor[24]

13. 11S-Stephen Schnapf[20]

14. 28K-Kory Schudy[11]

15. 45X-Roger Crockett[16]

16. 55V-CJ Leary[15]

17. 0G-Steven Russell[21]

18. 8M-Kade Morton[18]

19. 56A-Riley Kreisel[23]

20. 07W-Mitchel Moles[6]

21. 14S-Clinton Boyles[9]

22. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[22]

23. 87W-Ryan Bernal[1]

24. 91K-Kevin Bayer[14]