Allstar Performance Event List: January 15-16, 2021

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 15-16, 2021 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday January 15, 2021
|Track
|City/ST
|Division/Series
|Event
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
Saturday January 16, 2021
|Track
|City/ST
|Division/Series
|Event
|4-17 Southern Speedway
|Punta Gorda, FL
|Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|Midget Cars
|Canberra Speedway
|Pialligo ACT
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Collie Speedway
|Collie, WA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Western Australia Sprintcar Championhip
|Collie Speedway
|Collie, WA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Collie Speedway
|Collie, WA
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Greenstone Park Speedway
|Greymouth, NZ
|Sprintcar War of the Wings
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|Midget Cars
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|Sprintcar State’s Series
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Moora Speedway
|Moora, WA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|Australian Sprintcar Allstars
|$10,000 to Win All Star Challenge
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals