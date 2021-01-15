Allstar Performance Event List: January 15-16, 2021

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 15-16, 2021 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday January 15, 2021

Track City/ST Division/Series Event
Tulsa Expo Raceway Tulsa, OK Midget Cars Chili Bowl Nationals

Saturday January 16, 2021

Track City/ST Division/Series Event
4-17 Southern Speedway Punta Gorda, FL Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
Baypark Speedway Mt. Maunganui, NZ Midget Cars
Canberra Speedway Pialligo ACT Wingless V6 Sprintcars
Collie Speedway Collie, WA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Western Australia Sprintcar Championhip
Collie Speedway Collie, WA Winged Limited Sprints
Collie Speedway Collie, WA Wingless V6 Sprintcars
Greenstone Park Speedway Greymouth, NZ Sprintcar War of the Wings
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Midget Cars
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Sprintcar State’s Series
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Wingless V6 Sprintcars
Lismore Speedway Lismore, NSW Wingless V6 Sprintcars
Moora Speedway Moora, WA Winged Limited Sprints
Simpson Speedway Jancourt East, VIC Australian Sprintcar Allstars $10,000 to Win All Star Challenge
Tulsa Expo Raceway Tulsa, OK Midget Cars Chili Bowl Nationals

