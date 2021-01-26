Attica Raceway Park adding additional seating in 2021

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – With the growing popularity of the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics and the addition of another World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event for 2021, Attica Raceway Park (ARP) has plans to increase seating capacity.

The World of Outlaws will visit ARP for the Kistler Engines Classic on May 21 and return for the Brad Doty Classic on Tuesday, July 13. Add the five appearances at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speedplant of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions, ARP Promoter John Bores felt more seating is a necessity.

“Not knowing if there will be any covid restrictions for seating this season along with the great crowd we had last year for the Brad Doty Classic and the talented roster the All Stars will have in 2021, we wanted to give fans an even better experience than before and John Bores stepped up do to just that,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at ARP.

Seven more rows of seating will be added at the top of sections A, B and C in turn one and sections H, I and J to the north of the flag stand. That will put the top rows at row 22 instead of row 15.

“We the cooperation of the weather the new aluminum seats will be done before opening night on Friday, March 19,” said LeJeune.

Reserved seating is now available for the two World of Outlaw events by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and clicking on the link on the race banners.

