Gas City I-69 Speedway’s 2021 Schedule Offers Something for Everyone

By Linda Mansfield

GAS CITY, Ind., Jan. 27 – From sprint cars, modifieds, street stocks and hornets to monster trucks, tractors and everything in between, a jam-packed, 21-event schedule is set for Gas City I-69 Speedway’s 2021 season.

It begins with an open “test and tune” on Saturday, April 24, with racing action kicking off on Friday night, May 7 and concluding Saturday, Oct. 23.

Anchoring the weekly schedule will be non-wing sprint cars, UMP-style modifieds, street stocks and hornets.

In addition to releasing the schedule, promoter Jerry Gappens announced he has extended his lease with track owner Jack Himelick. This will be Gappens’ fourth season overseeing the operation of the popular quarter-mile clay oval.

The exciting open-wheel racing of the United States Auto Club (USAC) will invade Gas City three nights this season, featuring two USAC AMSOIL national sprint car series and two USAC NOS Energy Drink national midget series events. Gas City’s USAC Indiana Midget Week date is scheduled for Friday night, June 11. USAC Indiana Sprint Week returns to Gas City for its opener on Friday night, July 23.

For the second consecutive year the USAC AMSOIL national sprint car series and USAC NOS Energy Drink national midget series will combine for a big doubleheader on Thursday night, Sept. 23 for the fourth annual James Dean Classic.

Other sanctioned sprint car races include the popular Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) sprint cars on Friday, May 14, featuring $2,000 to win and $300 to start in non-wing sprint action. Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions winged sprint cars make a stop on Saturday night, May 22.

Double Down, the biggest non-sanctioned non-wing sprint car event in the region, takes place Friday night, Aug. 20. A big field is expected to vie for a $20,000 purse in twin 21-lap features.

Additional midget racing will also be well represented at Gas City this season. The speedway will host three USAC Midget Cup Series dates, which feature open midgets, USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 midgets, and 1,000cc mini-sprints. Races are set for May 7, July 9 and Oct. 22.

USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 midgets will compete in five “stand-alone” events (June 4, June 25, July 30, Aug. 6 and Sept. 3), and Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions TQ midgets join the All Star Circuit of Champions sprint cars on May 22.

The second annual Gas City Power Pull, which is sanctioned by the Indiana Pulling League, is set for Saturday night, Sept. 18. The pull features various classes of trucks and tractors.

On Aug. 14 the popular “Night of Destruction, Thrills and Chills” will feature monster trucks, school bus races, a mini-van demo derby, a rollover contest, trailer races, a hornet feature and more.

The season concludes with the third annual Fall Festival of Speed, which will feature seven divisions of racing on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23. This event has grown to include the inaugural Non-Wing Nationals for sprint cars in 2021.

“It’s a diverse menu of great racing to satisfy almost every race fan’s motorsports entertainment appetite,” said Gappens.

Gappens will also incorporate his signature intermission entertainment for event nights, including a “Faster Pastor” school bus race plus fun theme nights with human bubble ball, “Name That Tune”/dance competition, kids’ coin and candy scrambles, spectator races for “soccer moms,” and much more.

“Our goal is to provide fast, fun, family entertainment,” added Gappens. “Once again our team will be vigilant in starting and finishing the programs on time.”

Gas City I-69 Speedway is located on State Road 22, approximately a half-mile west of Interstate 69, exit 259.

For the complete schedule and other news, visit the speedway’s website at GasCityI69Speedway.com. Fans and competitors can also follow the speedway on Twitter: @GasCitySpeedway; Instagram: @GasCitySpeedway and Facebook: GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas.

2021 Schedule of Events

Saturday, April 24 – OPEN TEST AND TUNE – (11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – open to all classes of race cars; rain date is April 25, 1–5 p.m.)

Friday, May 7 – SEASON OPENER – Non-wing sprint cars, USAC Midget Cup Series (open midgets, SpeeD2 midgets and 1,000cc mini-sprints), modifieds, street stocks, hornets.

Friday, May 14 – WHO’S THE BOSS? – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) non-wing sprint cars ($2,000 to win, $300 to start), modifieds, street stocks, hornets.

Saturday, May 22 – ALL STAR SHOOTOUT – Ollie’s Bargin Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions winged sprint cars, All Star TQ midgets.

Friday, May 28 – MEMORIAL DAY TRIBUTE – Non-wing sprint cars, modifieds, street stocks, hornets.

Friday, June 4 – MONKEY WRENCH MANIA – Non-wing sprint cars, modifieds, street stocks, hornets, USAC SpeeD2 Midwest Thunder midgets.

Friday, June 11 – USAC MIDGET WEEK – USAC NOS Energy Drink national midgets, non-wing sprint cars.

Friday, June 18 – FOURTH ANNUAL JACK AND JIGGS CLASSIC – Non-wing sprint cars, modifieds, street stocks, hornets.

Friday, June 25 – FOURTH ANNUAL JERRY GAPPENS SR. MEMORIAL – Non-wing sprint cars, USAC SpeeD2 Midwest Thunder midgets, modifieds, street stocks, hornets.

Friday, July 9 – BEACH NIGHT BASH – Non-wing sprint cars, USAC Midget Cup Series (open midgets, SpeeD2 midgets and 1,000cc mini-sprints), modifieds, street stocks, hornets, “faster pastor” school bus race.

Friday, July 16 – MID-SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP (double points) – Non-wing sprint cars, modifieds, street stocks, hornets, Midwest Oldtimers Vintage Race Club.

Friday, July 23 – USAC SPRINT WEEK – USAC AMSOIL national sprint cars, 600cc non-wing micro-sprints.

Friday, July 30 – SUMMER THUNDER – Crate late models ($1,000 to win), modifieds ($1,000 to win, $150 to start), USAC SpeeD2 Midwest Thunder midgets, street stocks, hornets.

Friday, Aug. 6 – AUGUST JAM – Non-wing sprint cars, modifieds, street stocks, hornets, USAC SpeeD2 Midwest Thunder midgets, music/dance competition.

Saturday, Aug. 14 – NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION – Monster trucks, school bus race, demo derby, rollover contest, hornets race and more.

Friday, Aug. 20 – DOUBLE DOWN – Non-wing sprint cars (twin 21-lap features, $20,000 purse, $2,000 to win, $225 to start each feature), modifieds, street stocks, hornets.

Saturday, Aug. 21 – DRIVE A RACE CAR! – Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience. Driving school and ride alongs. For info: www.Dirtracewithkenny.com.

Friday, Sept. 3 – LABOR DAY CLASSIC – Non-wing sprint cars, modifieds, street stocks, hornets, USAC SpeeD2 Midwest Thunder midgets.

Friday, Sept. 10 – SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP – Non-wing sprint cars, modifieds, street stocks, hornets, American Vintage Sprint Car Assn. (AVSCA) sprints.

Saturday, Sept. 18 – SECOND ANNUAL GAS CITY POWER PULL – Truck and tractor pull.

Thursday, Sept. 23 – FOURTH ANNUAL JAMES DEAN CLASSIC – USAC AMSOIL national sprint cars, USAC NOS Energy Drink national midgets.

THIRD ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL OF SPEED/NON-WING NATIONALS

Friday, Oct. 22 – Non-wing sprint cars (purse TBA), IRA AutoMeter Wisconsin wingLESS sprints, USAC Midget Cup Series (open midgets, SpeeD2 midgets and 1,000cc mini-sprints), 600cc non-wing micro-sprints.

Saturday, Oct. 23 – Non-wing sprint cars (purse TBA), IRA AutoMeter Wisconsin wingLESS sprints, modifieds, street stocks, hornets.

• Additional open test and tunes will be scheduled.

• Sprint car two-seater ride-along days TBA.

• Schedule subject to change.

• Generally pit gates open at 3 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. and racing is at 7:30 p.m. For the latest event information visit

www.GasCityI69Speedway.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.