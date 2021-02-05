J-MAC BESTS WINTER DIRT GAMES PRACTICE NIGHT

By Richie Murray

Ocala, Florida (February 4, 2021)………Jason McDougal bested all drivers in Thursday night’s Winter Dirt Games XII USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget practice at Ocala, Florida’s Bubba Raceway Park, the final tune-up prior to the series’ season openers, Friday, February 5, and Saturday, February 6, at the 3/8-mile D-shaped dirt track.

McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) turned a lap of 14.080 in the second session of the night to earn the top time, one of five different drivers to lead a practice session during the night.

Reigning series champ Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) led session one while Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) led the third, Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) the fourth and Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) the fifth.

McDougal’s fastest overall time came aboard his Robert Dalby Motorsports/RD Spring & Stamping – Walker Performance Filtration/Spike/Speedway Toyota. Windom was the second fastest overall followed by Kofoid, series Rookie Chase Randall (Waco, Texas) and Grant.

Also, of note, 2020 opening night Ocala winner Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) was 10th overall while 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott (Dawsonville, Ga.) was 16th.

One incident occurred during Thursday’s practice when Robby Spino (Wallingford, Conn.) flipped hard in session three, nose-to-tail, in turn three, heavily damaging his ride. Spino climbed out of the car under his own power.

On Friday and Saturday, pits open at 4pm ET, front gates open at 5pm and cars get on track at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Tickets will be available at the gate on race day. No pre-order is necessary.

All nights of Winter Dirt Games XII can be watched LIVE on FloRacing.

—————————————

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRACTICE RESULTS: February 4, 2021 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XII

PRACTICE RESULTS: 1. Jason McDougal, 4, Dalby-14.080; 2. Chris Windom, 89, CB-14.088; 3. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.190; 4. Chase Randall, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.207; 5. Justin Grant, 2J, RMS-14.295; 6. Logan Seavey, 25, Malloy-14.301; 7. Tanner Carrick, 98K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.316; 8. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5, Petry-14.344; 9. Emerson Axsom, 15, Petry-14.353; 10. Tanner Thorson, 88, Dave Mac-14.382; 11. Kaylee Bryson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.382; 12. Daison Pursley, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.412; 13. Noah Gass, 20G, Gass-14.441; 14. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac-14.472; 15. Bryan Wiedeman, 01, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.481; 16. Chase Elliott, 84, CB-14.581; 17. Max McLaughlin, z8, Bundy Built-14.616; 18. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-14.640; 19. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-14.692; 20. Hayden Reinbold, 19A, Reinbold/Underwood-14.724; 21. Trey Gropp, 21KS, Ripper-14.833; 22. Emilio Hoover, 21K, Ripper-15.009; 23. Kade Morton, 8m, Morton-15.015; 24. Andrew Felker, 57A, RAB-15.099; 25. Taylor Reimer, 25K, Dave Mac-15.133; 26. Sam Johnson, 72J, SJR-15.159; 27. Brenham Crouch, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.193; 28. Jake Neuman, 3N, Neuman-15.252; 29. Robby Spino, 3, Neuman-15.284; 30. Michael Magic, 4m, Magic-15.635; 31. Daniel Robinson, 57K, RAB-15.704; 32. Oliver Akard, 41, OMR-NT; 33. Austin Barnhill, 17B, SJR-NT.

**Robby Spino flipped during the third practice session.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: February 5-6, 2021 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XII