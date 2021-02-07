Mark Smith battles to USCS Snow-Free Winternationals Finale win at Hendry County on Saturday

By Pete Walton

Clewiston, Florida – February 6, 2021 – Mark Smith from Sunbury,, PA battled from his 4th place starting position to his first 2021 trip to the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane in the 30-lap USCS Snow-Free Sprint Car Winter Nationals Finale at Hendry County on Saturday night.

Smith chased early race leader, 14-year-old Oklahoman, Ryan Timms from Oklahoma City who had earlier won the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash and B.M.R.S Second Heat, before drivibg past the phenominal young gun for the lead at the races mid-point.

Smith then pulled away to a comfortable margin for the win. Timms chased Smith across the finish line in second place. Past All Star Sprint Car Champion, Greg Wilson from Benton Ridge, OH was third with 2020 USCS Southern Thunder region Champion, 16-year-old, Connor Leoffler from Myrtle Beach, SC in fourth place. The 2019 and 2020 Empire Super Sprints Champion, Paulie Colagiovanni rom East Chatham,, NY completed the top five drivers.

The previous night’s winner, Todd Gracey led the next group in sixth place. Ankeny , Iowa’s Chris Martin was seventh followed by 2019 Patriot Sprint Tour Champion Davie Franek from Sussex, N IJ in eighth place. Mark Ruel, Jr. from Jacksonville, FL advanced seven positions to finish ninth after starting sixteenth. 13-time and defending National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, TN rounded out the top ten.

As mentioned, Mark Ruel passed 7 cars in the USCS main event to garner the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award on Saturday night. Ryan Timms garnered the K&N Filters Pole Position.

Results for the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters Snow-Free Sprint Car Winter Nationals on 2/6/2021 at Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Winged Sprint Cars – 21 Entries

USCS Snow-Free Winter Nationals Finale and the USCS Winter Heat series Round #2 main event 30-laps

1. M1-Mark Smith[4]; 2. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]; 3. W20-Greg Wilson[3]; 4. 22-Connor Leoffler[6]; 5. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[7]; 6. 3-Todd Gracey[5]; 7. 44-Chris Martin[13]; 8. 28F-Davie Franek[10]; 9. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[16]; 10. 10-Terry Gray[8]; 11. 1X-Brent Crews[17]; 12. 18J-RJ Jacobs[9]; 13. 88N-Frank Neill[11]; 14. 43-Terry Witherspoon[18]; 15. 7C-Phil Gressman[20]; 16. 28-Jeff Willingham[19]; 17. 26-Jeff Bye[21]; 18. (DNF) 14R-Sean Rayhall[12]; 19. (DNF) 4-Danny Smith[15]; 20. (DNF) 14B-Brett Wright[2]; 21. (DNF) 3M-Dennis Misuraca[14]

Hoosier Speed Dash 6 Laps

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[2]; 2. 14B-Brett Wright[4]; 3. 4-Danny Smith[3]; 4. 10-Terry Gray[5]; 5. 1X-Brent Crews[1]; 6. 28F-Davie Franek[6]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1 8-Laps

1. M1-Mark Smith[2]; 2. 3-Todd Gracey[3]; 3. 88N-Frank Neill[1]; 4. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[6]; 5. 44-Chris Martin[7]; 6. 1X-Brent Crews[4]; 7. 7C-Phil Gressman[5]

Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Heat 2 8-Laps

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]; 2. 14B-Brett Wright[4]; 3. 18J-RJ Jacobs[3]; 4. 10-Terry Gray[6]; 5. 4-Danny Smith[2]; 6. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[5]; 7. 26-Jeff Bye[7]

JJ Supply Heat 3 8-Laps

1. W20-Greg Wilson[2]; 2. 22-Connor Leoffler[3]; 3. 14R-Sean Rayhall[1]; 4. 28F-Davie Franek[5]; 5. 3M-Dennis Misuraca[6]; 6. 43-Terry Witherspoon[4]; 7. 28-Jeff Willingham[7]

