Selinsgrove Speedway Opens 2021 With STSS Mods March 20

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa. – With the 75th anniversary racing season looming, Selinsgrove Speedway is eyeing its season opener coming up on Saturday, March 20 at 2 pm when the Short Track Super Series Icebreaker for combined modified competition takes the stage.

The STSS Modifieds will race 40 laps for $5,000 to win, $1,000 for 10th and $400 to take the green flag from a purse totaling more than $25,570 on March 20. STSS Crate 602 Sportsman will take part in a 25-lap feature with $1,500 going to the winner and $100 to take the green flag.

The speedway will then return a week later, on Sunday, March 28 at 2 pm with March Madness for the Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars and the super late models.

Modern Heritage of Mifflinburg recently announced its return as the 410 sprint car sponsor for the 2021 season that features a total of nine events for the big sprint cars including the wingless USAC 410 sprint race on June 17.

Located along Rt. 45 in Mifflinburg, Modern Heritage is a region leader in kitchen and bathroom custom design work and installation.

Offering not only full design and installation services, Modern Heritage carries full lines of flooring and cabinetry for every customer’s needs at its showroom and on the web at www.modernheritage.style.

Apache Tree Service of Middleburg has also announced its return as sponsor of the IMCA/PASS 305 sprint cars at the track for 2021.

The Apache Tree Service 305s will compete in eight races during the year ahead, making their debut on April 10.

With 65 years of experience, Apache Tree Service offers a full line of tree services from stump and tree removal to trimming, chipping, lot clearing and aerial services. Apache Tree Service can be reached at 570.837.9692 or 570.837.2241.

And Slivinski Law Offices of Selinsgrove and Middleburg will again be presenting the Super 7 Series at the track in 2021.

The Slivinski Law Offices Selinsgrove Speedway Super 7 will again be a series of seven, two-division races that feature fast-paced, fan-friendly dirt track racing.

Series dates in 2021 will include the Ray Tilley Classic on April 25, USAC Sprints on June 17, World of Outlaws Late Models June 19, PA Speedweek July 4, 75th Anniversary July 20, USAC Silver Crown August 8 and the Jim Nace Memorial National Open on September 25.

Slivinski Law Offices has been serving the area’s criminal, business and family law needs since 1977. Contact the offices at 570.374.5575 or 570.837.1200 or by visiting www.slivlaw.com.

Grandstand season reserved seats for the 2021 season at Selinsgrove Speedway are now on sale and can be purchased at a price of $40 each while bleacher and lawn chair seating is priced at $35. March 6 is the deadline for season seat renewals with all seats open for purchase by the general public thereafter.

Checks for seats should be made payable to and mailed to: Selinsgrove Speedway, PO Box 275, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.

The oval and Selinsgrove Ford in Selinsgrove will host Race Day At The Dealership from 10 am – 2 pm on Saturday, March 6 featuring season schedules and seat sales.

Selinsgrove Speedway will host a practice session one week later on March 13 from 1 – 4 pm.

View the entire 2021 slate of events posted at the track’s official website, www.selinsgrovespeedway.com.

Keep up to date with all the latest speedway news, results, information and race status by visiting the website and by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.