SATURDAY’S WINTER DIRT GAMES XII FINALE RAINED OUT

From USAC

Ocala, Florida (February 13, 2021)………Saturday night’s USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Winter Dirt Games XII finale at Bubba Raceway Park has been canceled due to overnight rain and forecasted showers throughout the evening.

Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) and Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) earned the first two victories of the season with the series on Thursday and Friday, respectively, at the Ocala, Fla. 3/8-mile dirt track.

Grant was the high point man over the first two nights of the Winter Dirt Games Sprint Car events, which saw an event record total of 45 drivers participate.

The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars will resume competition on Saturday night, April 3, at Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-153, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-142, 3-Brady Bacon-142, 4-Tanner Thorson-135, 5-C.J. Leary-122, 6-Kyle Cummins-109, 7-Jake Swanson-108, 8-Chris Windom-107, 9-Timmy Buckwalter-91, 10-Robert Ballou-91.