KERN COUNTY DOUBLE OPENS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SEASON

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 9, 2021… This Friday (March 12) and Saturday (March 13), the cars and stars of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will invade The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP). The season opening doubleheader marks the first time that the non-winged 410 sprints will rumble at the 1/3-mile oval. The winged Van De Pol IMCA Western Racesaver 305 Sprint Cars will join the showcase as the pit gates open at 2:00pm, spectator gates open at 4:00pm, time trials at 6:05pm, and racing starts at 6:40pm. Single day prices are $40 pit passes, $30 fan passes, kids passes (12-6) are $15, children passes (5 & under) are FREE, and camping is FREE. The event will follow COVID-19 protocols and face coverings are requested for people on the grounds. Located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield, California, more event information can be found at kernraceway.com or by calling 661-835-1264. Floracing.com will broadcast a pay per view live stream of the races over the internet.

In addition, there will be an Open Practice on Thursday, March 11th, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– THE 2019 RULE BOOK WILL BE FOLLOWED in regards to race format and weight rule (1,325 lbs. with driver)

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: THE HOOSIER 105/18 HTW RIGHT REAR TIRES ARE NOW USAC/CRA LEGAL. The 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A are also legal with the series. Hoosier Tires are mandatory on all four corners.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY: Series officials will have transponders to rent at the track for those racers that do not have them.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– USAC/CRA charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors.

“The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) will be looking for his series leading 84th career victory and his first triumph at the Kern County oval. The 8-time champion leads a talented roster of drivers including “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, Brody Roa, Chris Gansen, “Thunder” Tommy Malcolm, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Eddie Tafoya Jr., Matt McCarthy, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Austin Liggett, A.J. Bender, and more.

To get to the speedway, take Interstate-5 and exit at Enos Lane (CA 43, Exit 246) and drive to Raceway Blvd. The track is on the west side of the interstate.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, Component Repair Company, Flowdynamics, The Gardner Family, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huntington Beach Glass and Mirror, Woodland Auto Display, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Factory Wraps, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, surfNsprint.com, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, and Ultra Shield Race Products for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloSports has live videos and on demand coverage of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars available for purchase at floracing.com.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD.