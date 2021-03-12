FloRacing Named Title Sponsor of All Star Circuit of Champions for 2021

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (March 12, 2021) – The All Star Circuit of Champions and FloRacing, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the winged sprint car series, have agreed to extend their exclusive broadcast agreement through the 2028 season. As part of the extension, FloRacing acquired title sponsorship of the All Star Circuit of Champions for the 2021 season.

Operating under the FloSports banner and headquartered in Austin, Texas, FloRacing is an innovator in live motorsports streaming and original content. FloRacing will be on hand to broadcast live racing action from each and every event on the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule for the next eight seasons, exclusively at www.floracing.com. Its live and on-demand coverage of the All Star Circuit of Champions kicks off the 2021 season with the Core & Main Spring Nationals April 2-3 at Attica (Ohio) Raceway Park.

“It’s been an incredible year working with Tony Stewart and his team,” said Mark Floreani, CEO and Co-Founder, FloSports. “Our partnership built a solid foundation that has allowed us to create an experience that motorsports fans love. The All Stars team shares our vision for the future of dirt track racing and we’re excited to continue our collaboration to grow the sport in the years ahead.”

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competitive events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the United States and abroad. FloSports continues to emerge as the global leader in live, in-depth, and on-demand digital coverage for passionate sports fans.

The 2021 FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 championship points season boasts a competitive and high-paced schedule comprised of 56 events across 11 states. Additionally, the series schedule is highlighted with a stout list of major paying programs including the $54,000-to-win Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway, the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at Kokomo Speedway, the $17,554-to-win Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth Raceway Park, the Dirt Classic 8 at Lincoln Speedway awarding $20,000-to-win, and a $12,000-to-win visit to Virginia Motor Speedway in mid-April.

“We were obviously ecstatic about our partnership in 2020, the first year of our agreement”, said Tony Stewart, owner of the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions. “It’s not very often that both sides are on the same page and want to renegotiate terms so quickly. We met Mark (Floreani) and his team in Austin in 2019 and immediately connected on his passion to grow motorsports within the FloSports family. Flo has delivered on every expectation and we look forward to the All Stars carrying the flag for their motorsports programming for many years to come.”

To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ mission is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life. For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.