Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series On Track For 2021 Kickoff At Devil’s Bowl Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

MESQUITE, Texas (March 18, 2021) Finally getting the 2021 season rolling, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will kick things off with a double shot weekend at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway with the 48th running of the Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20.

Both nights open at 6:00 P.M. with racing on track at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Admission per night is $25, with Senior and Military, admitted for $12. Kids 12 and under are free into the grandstands.

Looking into the Spring Nationals, the weekend is set to be races No. 99 and 100 for the National Tour at the famed Texas half-mile. The showdown also represents a milestone for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, with the tour eclipsing event No. 1,000 since 1993. Races in 1992 are not applied to the count as they were a series of regional shows to decide a National Champion.

In the tour’s last visit to the Devil’s Bowl Speedway during the 2020 Winter Nationals, the weekend was split between Sam Hafertepe, Jr. with his seventh win and Roger Crockett scoring his third. Over the course of 98 A-Features contested, 33 drivers have parked in Victory Lane, with 19 winning two or more times. Gary Wright continues to lead the overall win total at the Devil’s Bowl with 20.

The Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals is also the kick-off to the ASCS Lone Star Region.

The Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located at 1711 Lawson Rd. in Mesquite, Texas. For tickets and directions, log onto http://www.devilsbowl.com or call (972) 222-2421.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com both featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Check:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

What: 48th Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals

Where: Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, Texas)

When: Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20

Times and Other Info:

Pits: Noon (Both Days)

Grandstands: 6:00 P.M. (Both Days)

Draw: 6:00 PM – 6:30 PM (Both Days)

Driver’s Meeting: 6:45 P.M. (Both Nights)

Racing: 8:00 P.M. (Both Nights)

Muffler Rule: ASCS Schoenfeld Muffler Required

RACEceiver: 1368

Prices:

Pit Pass: $35 (Per Day)

Grandstand Admission: $25; 12 & under free (Per Day)

Contact Info: Devil’s Bowl Speedway

Address: 1711 Lawson Rd. Mesquite, TX 75181

Phone: (972) 222-2421

Email: info@devilsbowl.com

Website: http://www.devilsbowl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DevilsBowl/

Track History (Devil’s Bowl Speedway):

ASCS National Tour Winners: Gary Wright -20, Jason Johnson -10, Wayne Johnson -9, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. -7, Kevin Ramey -4, Danny Jennings -3, Johnny Herrera -3, Roger Crockett -3, Sammy Swindell -3, Tony Bruce, Jr. -3, Travis Rilat -3, Brian Brown -2, Garry Lee Maier -2, Jeff Swindell -2, John Carney II -2, Mike Peters -2, Shane Carson -2, Shane Stewart -2, Terry Gray -2, Aaron Reutzel -1, Alan Payne -1, Danny Lasoski -1, Edd French -1, Jack Dover -1, Jake Peters -1, Kyle Bellm -1, Larry Neighbors -1, Matt Covington -1, Mike Ward -1, Patrick Stasa -1, Scott Bogucki -1, Seth Bergman -1, Tim Crawley -1

