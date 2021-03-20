Mollenoyux Outruns Veal for Great Southern Showdown Victory

LARA, Vic. (March 20, 2021) — Darren Mollenoyux picked up the feature victory during the Avalon Great Southern Showdown Saturday night at Avalon Raceway with the Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria for his first victory of the 2021 calendar year.

Mollenoyux held off fellow Warrnambool, Victory resident and current Australian Sprint Car champion Jamie Veal for the victory. Mollenoyux and Veal traded the lead multiple times during the midway point of the 30 lap feature until Mollenoyux took the lead for good on lap 16. Veal held on for second with Marcus Dumesny, Jack Lee, and Daniel Pestka rounding out the top five.

Avalon Sprintcar Great Southern Showdown

Avalon Raceway

Lara, Victoria

Saturday March 20, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying Flight #1:

1. A1-Jamie Veal, 12.526

2. V60-Jordyn Charge, 12.644

3. V8-Bobby Daly, 12.751

4. T22-Jock Goodyer, 13.035

5. V36-Daniel Reinhardt, 13.045

6. VA75-David Donegan, 13.064

7. V12-Kristy Ellis, 13.363

8. T62-Tate Frost, 13.385

9. N36-Eddie Lumbar, 13.407

10. V75-Mitchell Smith, 13.693

11. VA11-Phil Micallef, 13.749

12. VA10-Steven Loader, 14.250

Qualifying Flight #2:

1. V3-Darren Mollenoyux, 12.443

2. N53-Jessie Attard, 12.524

3. S27-Daniel Pestka, 12.739

4. V2-Domain Ramsay, 12.775

5. V48-Adam King, 12.902

6. V96-Andy Caruana, 12.931

7. VA88-Grant Stansfield, 13.206

8. V28-Andrew Hughes, 13.287

9. V19-Sam Wren, 13.496

10. V71-Marcus Green, 13.496

11. VA49-Shaun Lyness, 13.626

12. VA37-Darryl Atkinson, 13.713

Qualifying Flight #3:

1. V25-Jack Lee, 12.471

2. S13-Brock Hallett, 12.490

3. N47-Marcus Dumesny, 12.651

4. V45-Rusty Hickman, 12.769

5. V72-Jacob Smith, 12.924

6. VA22-Leigh Mugavin, 13.105

7. S37-Terry Kelly, 13.152

8. V64-David Aldersley, 13.210

9. VA50-Jesse Nicholas, 13.316

10. V32-Stephen Spark, 13.442

11. V63-Kevin Reeves, 15.681

Heat Race #1:

1. V60-Jordyn Charge

2. T22-Jock Goodyer

3. A1-Jamie Veal

4. VA75-David Donegan

5. T62-Tate Frost

6. V8-Bobby Daly

7. V75-Mitchell Smith

8. V12-Kristy Ellis

9. VA10-Steven Loader

10. N36-Eddie Lumbar

11. VA11-Phil Micallef

12. V36-Daniel Reinhardt

Heat Race #2:

1. V3-Darren Mollenoyux

2. S27-Daniel Pestka

3. N53-Jessie Attard

4. V2-Domain Ramsay

5. V96-Andy Caruana

6. V71-Marcus Green

7. V48-Adam King

8. V28-Andrew Hughes

9. VA88-Grant Stansfield

10. V19-Sam Wren

11. VA49-Shaun Lyness

12. VA37-Darryl Atkinson

Heat Race #3:

1. V25-Jack Lee

2. S13-Brock Hallett

3. N47-Marcus Dumesny

4. V45-Rusty Hickman

5. VA22-Leigh Mugavin

6. S37-Terry Kelly

7. VA50-Jesse Nicholas

8. V64-David Aldersley

9. V32-Stephen Spark

10. V63-Kevin Reeves

11. V72-Jacob Smith

Heat Race #4:

1. V28-Andrew Hughes

2. V2-Domain Ramsay

3. N36-Eddie Lumbar

4. V71-Marcus Green

5. N53-Jessie Attard

6. A1-Jamie Veal

7. V96-Andy Caruana

8. V12-Kristy Ellis

9. V8-Bobby Daly

10. VA11-Phil Micallef

11. VA37-Darryl Atkinson

Heat Race #5:

1. S37-Terry Kelly

2. VA75-David Donegan

3. T62-Tate Frost

4. N47-Marcus Dumesny

5. V72-Jacob Smith

6. V25-Jack Lee

7. T22-Jock Goodyer

8. V60-Jordyn Charge

9. VA50-Jesse Nicholas

10. V63-Kevin Reeves

11. V75-Mitchell Smith

12. VA10-Steven Loader

Heat Race #6:

1. VA88-Grant Stansfield

2. V32-Stephen Spark

3. VA49-Shaun Lyness

4. V3-Darren Mollenoyux

5. V45-Rusty Hickman

6. S27-Daniel Pestka

7. S13-Brock Hallett

8. V19-Sam Wren

9. V48-Adam King

10. V64-David Aldersley

11. VA22-Leigh Mugavin

C-Main:

1. VA49-Shaun Lyness

2. VA22-Leigh Mugavin

3. V64-David Aldersley

4. V19-Sam Wren

5. V36-Daniel Reinhardt

6. VA50-Jesse Nicholas

7. VA11-Phil Micallef

8. VA10-Steven Loader

9. VA37-Darryl Atkinson

10. V63-Kevin Reeves

B-Main:

1. T62-Tate Frost

2. S37-Terry Kelly

3. VA88-Grant Stansfield

4. V28-Andrew Hughes

5. V48-Adam King

6. V71-Marcus Green

7. V19-Sam Wren

8. V12-Kristy Ellis

9. V8-Bobby Daly

10. V32-Stephen Spark

11. V64-David Aldersley

12. VA49-Shaun Lyness

13. VA22-Leigh Mugavin

14. V72-Jacob Smith

15. N36-Eddie Lumbar

16. V96-Andy Caruana

A-Main:

1. V3-Darren Mollenoyux

2. A1-Jamie Veal

3. N47-Marcus Dumesny

4. V25-Jack Lee

5. S27-Daniel Pestka

6. VA75-David Donegan

7. V2-Domain Ramsay

8. S13-Brock Hallett

9. V45-Rusty Hickman

10. T22-Jock Goodyer

11. N53-Jessie Attard

12. V48-Adam King

13. S37-Terry Kelly

14. V60-Jordyn Charge

15. V71-Marcus Green

16. V28-Andrew Hughes

17. T62-Tate Frost

18. VA88-Grant Stansfield