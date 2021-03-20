Mollenoyux Outruns Veal for Great Southern Showdown Victory

LARA, Vic. (March 20, 2021) — Darren Mollenoyux picked up the feature victory during the Avalon Great Southern Showdown Saturday night at Avalon Raceway with the Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria for his first victory of the 2021 calendar year.
Mollenoyux held off fellow Warrnambool, Victory resident and current Australian Sprint Car champion Jamie Veal for the victory. Mollenoyux and Veal traded the lead multiple times during the midway point of the 30 lap feature until Mollenoyux took the lead for good on lap 16. Veal held on for second with Marcus Dumesny, Jack Lee, and Daniel Pestka rounding out the top five.
Avalon Sprintcar Great Southern Showdown
Avalon Raceway
Lara, Victoria
Saturday March 20, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying Flight #1:
1. A1-Jamie Veal, 12.526
2. V60-Jordyn Charge, 12.644
3. V8-Bobby Daly, 12.751
4. T22-Jock Goodyer, 13.035
5. V36-Daniel Reinhardt, 13.045
6. VA75-David Donegan, 13.064
7. V12-Kristy Ellis, 13.363
8. T62-Tate Frost, 13.385
9. N36-Eddie Lumbar, 13.407
10. V75-Mitchell Smith, 13.693
11. VA11-Phil Micallef, 13.749
12. VA10-Steven Loader, 14.250
Qualifying Flight #2:
1. V3-Darren Mollenoyux, 12.443
2. N53-Jessie Attard, 12.524
3. S27-Daniel Pestka, 12.739
4. V2-Domain Ramsay, 12.775
5. V48-Adam King, 12.902
6. V96-Andy Caruana, 12.931
7. VA88-Grant Stansfield, 13.206
8. V28-Andrew Hughes, 13.287
9. V19-Sam Wren, 13.496
10. V71-Marcus Green, 13.496
11. VA49-Shaun Lyness, 13.626
12. VA37-Darryl Atkinson, 13.713
Qualifying Flight #3:
1. V25-Jack Lee, 12.471
2. S13-Brock Hallett, 12.490
3. N47-Marcus Dumesny, 12.651
4. V45-Rusty Hickman, 12.769
5. V72-Jacob Smith, 12.924
6. VA22-Leigh Mugavin, 13.105
7. S37-Terry Kelly, 13.152
8. V64-David Aldersley, 13.210
9. VA50-Jesse Nicholas, 13.316
10. V32-Stephen Spark, 13.442
11. V63-Kevin Reeves, 15.681
Heat Race #1:
1. V60-Jordyn Charge
2. T22-Jock Goodyer
3. A1-Jamie Veal
4. VA75-David Donegan
5. T62-Tate Frost
6. V8-Bobby Daly
7. V75-Mitchell Smith
8. V12-Kristy Ellis
9. VA10-Steven Loader
10. N36-Eddie Lumbar
11. VA11-Phil Micallef
12. V36-Daniel Reinhardt
Heat Race #2:
1. V3-Darren Mollenoyux
2. S27-Daniel Pestka
3. N53-Jessie Attard
4. V2-Domain Ramsay
5. V96-Andy Caruana
6. V71-Marcus Green
7. V48-Adam King
8. V28-Andrew Hughes
9. VA88-Grant Stansfield
10. V19-Sam Wren
11. VA49-Shaun Lyness
12. VA37-Darryl Atkinson
Heat Race #3:
1. V25-Jack Lee
2. S13-Brock Hallett
3. N47-Marcus Dumesny
4. V45-Rusty Hickman
5. VA22-Leigh Mugavin
6. S37-Terry Kelly
7. VA50-Jesse Nicholas
8. V64-David Aldersley
9. V32-Stephen Spark
10. V63-Kevin Reeves
11. V72-Jacob Smith
Heat Race #4:
1. V28-Andrew Hughes
2. V2-Domain Ramsay
3. N36-Eddie Lumbar
4. V71-Marcus Green
5. N53-Jessie Attard
6. A1-Jamie Veal
7. V96-Andy Caruana
8. V12-Kristy Ellis
9. V8-Bobby Daly
10. VA11-Phil Micallef
11. VA37-Darryl Atkinson
Heat Race #5:
1. S37-Terry Kelly
2. VA75-David Donegan
3. T62-Tate Frost
4. N47-Marcus Dumesny
5. V72-Jacob Smith
6. V25-Jack Lee
7. T22-Jock Goodyer
8. V60-Jordyn Charge
9. VA50-Jesse Nicholas
10. V63-Kevin Reeves
11. V75-Mitchell Smith
12. VA10-Steven Loader
Heat Race #6:
1. VA88-Grant Stansfield
2. V32-Stephen Spark
3. VA49-Shaun Lyness
4. V3-Darren Mollenoyux
5. V45-Rusty Hickman
6. S27-Daniel Pestka
7. S13-Brock Hallett
8. V19-Sam Wren
9. V48-Adam King
10. V64-David Aldersley
11. VA22-Leigh Mugavin
C-Main:
1. VA49-Shaun Lyness
2. VA22-Leigh Mugavin
3. V64-David Aldersley
4. V19-Sam Wren
5. V36-Daniel Reinhardt
6. VA50-Jesse Nicholas
7. VA11-Phil Micallef
8. VA10-Steven Loader
9. VA37-Darryl Atkinson
10. V63-Kevin Reeves
B-Main:
1. T62-Tate Frost
2. S37-Terry Kelly
3. VA88-Grant Stansfield
4. V28-Andrew Hughes
5. V48-Adam King
6. V71-Marcus Green
7. V19-Sam Wren
8. V12-Kristy Ellis
9. V8-Bobby Daly
10. V32-Stephen Spark
11. V64-David Aldersley
12. VA49-Shaun Lyness
13. VA22-Leigh Mugavin
14. V72-Jacob Smith
15. N36-Eddie Lumbar
16. V96-Andy Caruana
A-Main:
1. V3-Darren Mollenoyux
2. A1-Jamie Veal
3. N47-Marcus Dumesny
4. V25-Jack Lee
5. S27-Daniel Pestka
6. VA75-David Donegan
7. V2-Domain Ramsay
8. S13-Brock Hallett
9. V45-Rusty Hickman
10. T22-Jock Goodyer
11. N53-Jessie Attard
12. V48-Adam King
13. S37-Terry Kelly
14. V60-Jordyn Charge
15. V71-Marcus Green
16. V28-Andrew Hughes
17. T62-Tate Frost
18. VA88-Grant Stansfield