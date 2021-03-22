Feature Winners: March 19-20, 2021

JJ Hickle (Serena Dalhamer photo)

Friday March 19, 2021

Cotton Bowl Speedway Paige, TX World of Outlaws Sheldon Haudenschild
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Oil Capital Racing Series Noah Harris
Deep South Speedway Loxley, AL United Sprint Car Series Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX ASCS National Tour / ASCS Lone Star Region J.J. Hickle
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Marcus Thomas
Havasu 95 Speedway Lake Havasu City, AZ USAC Speed2 Radical Focus Midget Series / USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Jessica Bean
Monarch Motor Speedway Wichita Falls, TX POWRi National Midget League Buddy Kofoid

Saturday March 20, 2021

4-17 Southern Speedway Punta Gorda, FL Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series Troy Decaire
Adobe Mountain Speedway Glendale, AZ Western Midget Racing Darren Brent
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Paul Weaver
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Hunter Schuerenberg
Avalon Raceway Lara, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Darren Mollenoyux
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Frankie Herr
Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ CAS Sprint Car Series R.J. Johnson
Cotton Bowl Speedway Paige, TX World of Outlaws Brad Sweet
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Oil Capital Racing Series Alex Sewell
Deep South Speedway Loxley, AL United Sprint Car Series Jordon Mallett
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX ASCS National Tour / ASCS Lone Star Region J.J. Hickle
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Marcus Thomas
Dothan Motor Speedway Cottonweood, AL LoBuck Sprint Car Series Billy Boyd
East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series Brandon Grubaugh
Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway Latrobe, TAS Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jamie Bricknell
Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway Latrobe, TAS Wingless V6 Sprintcars Luke Wilson
Havasu 95 Speedway Lake Havasu City, AZ USAC Speed2 Radical Focus Midget Series  / USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Jessica Bean
Kalgoorlie International Speedway Kalgoorlie, WA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Taylor Milling
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Champ Sprints Cody Carter
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Loyd Clevenger Sr.
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Cody Fletcher
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Alan Krimes
Monarch Motor Speedway Wichita Falls, TX POWRi National Midget League Buddy Kofoid
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Steve Wilbur
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Justin Peck
Ruapuna Speedway Christchurch, NZ Sprintcar War of the Wings Jamie Duff
Stockton Dirt Track Stockton, CA King of the West Springs presented by NARC D.J. Netto
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Royal Jones
Western Springs Speedway Auckland, NZ Midget Cars Hayden Williams
Western Springs Speedway Auckland, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jonathan Allard

