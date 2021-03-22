Feature Winners: March 19-20, 2021

Friday March 19, 2021
|Cotton Bowl Speedway
|Paige, TX
|World of Outlaws
|Sheldon Haudenschild
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|Noah Harris
|Deep South Speedway
|Loxley, AL
|United Sprint Car Series
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Lone Star Region
|J.J. Hickle
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Marcus Thomas
|Havasu 95 Speedway
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|USAC Speed2 Radical Focus Midget Series / USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|Jessica Bean
|Monarch Motor Speedway
|Wichita Falls, TX
|POWRi National Midget League
|Buddy Kofoid
Saturday March 20, 2021
|4-17 Southern Speedway
|Punta Gorda, FL
|Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
|Troy Decaire
|Adobe Mountain Speedway
|Glendale, AZ
|Western Midget Racing
|Darren Brent
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Paul Weaver
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Hunter Schuerenberg
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Darren Mollenoyux
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Frankie Herr
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|CAS Sprint Car Series
|R.J. Johnson
|Cotton Bowl Speedway
|Paige, TX
|World of Outlaws
|Brad Sweet
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|Alex Sewell
|Deep South Speedway
|Loxley, AL
|United Sprint Car Series
|Jordon Mallett
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Lone Star Region
|J.J. Hickle
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Marcus Thomas
|Dothan Motor Speedway
|Cottonweood, AL
|LoBuck Sprint Car Series
|Billy Boyd
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Brandon Grubaugh
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAS
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Jamie Bricknell
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAS
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Luke Wilson
|Havasu 95 Speedway
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|USAC Speed2 Radical Focus Midget Series / USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|Jessica Bean
|Kalgoorlie International Speedway
|Kalgoorlie, WA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Taylor Milling
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Non-Wing Champ Sprints
|Cody Carter
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Loyd Clevenger Sr.
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Cody Fletcher
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Alan Krimes
|Monarch Motor Speedway
|Wichita Falls, TX
|POWRi National Midget League
|Buddy Kofoid
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Steve Wilbur
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Justin Peck
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|Sprintcar War of the Wings
|Jamie Duff
|Stockton Dirt Track
|Stockton, CA
|King of the West Springs presented by NARC
|D.J. Netto
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Royal Jones
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|Midget Cars
|Hayden Williams
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Jonathan Allard