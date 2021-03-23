RacinBoys All Access Showcasing ASCS National Tour Debut at Superbowl Speedway and Doubleheader at I-30 Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (March 22, 2021) – A trio of Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour races fill this weekend’s broadcast schedule for the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network.

RacinBoys All Access subscribers will be able to watch a live video stream of the action on Thursday at Superbowl Speedway in Greenville, Texas, and on Friday and Saturday at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.

Additionally, the Oil Capital Racing Series event on Saturday at Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Okla., will have a live video stream for subscribers.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and numerous other series throughout the Midwest. It also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription.

The ASCS National Tour season got underway last weekend with J.J. Hickle sweeping the 48th annual Spring Nationals at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas. Matt Covington and Scott Bogucki also posted top fives each night.

Roger Crockett, Blake Hahn, Seth Bergman, Chase Randall, Dylan Westbrook, Jake Bubak and Danny Jennings round out the top 10 in the championship standings, respectively.

A pair of bullrings pack this weekend’s schedule as the ASCS National Tour makes its debut at Superbowl Speedway. Meanwhile, I-30 Speedway is the site of the first-ever ASCS National Tour race, which occurred in May 1993.

Sam Hafertepe Jr. won two of the three series races at I-30 Speedway last year with Derek Hagar capturing the other.

As for the OCRS series, a different driver has won each of the first four races of the season and the top seven drivers in the championship standings are separated by less than 100 points.

In other news, RacinBoys plans on being available via several streaming options this spring. Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Android TV will all offer a RacinBoys app in the coming months.

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .