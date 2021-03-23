SCoNE Challenges CRSA Sprints In “Independence Day Sprint Car Spectacular” July 3 At Devil’s Bowl Speedway

From Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – The future stars of sprint car racing are again making headlines as they approach a 2021 season where dirt racing in the Northeast, quite literally, gets back on track.

It was revealed recently that the CRSA Sprints will be heading as far East as they will travel this season for a Saturday July 3 event at Mike Bruno’s Devil’s Bowl Speedway. This will be a challenge event with the Sprint Cars of New England- a 360 sprint car organization that will visit Devil’s Bowl three times this season.

CRSA and SCoNE management teams are finalizing rules and format for this unique event and will announce both in the very near future.

The event will tout an $8,000 purse plus planned bonuses on the line for drivers making the tow. It also falls on the weekend celebrating our country’s independence, which might be considered two-fold as the lasting impacts of COVID-19 exit the view through the rock screen and fall behind the tail tank.

“We are very excited about this collaboration with SCoNE and the CRSA Sprints for many reasons,” noted CRSA Series Director Mike Emhof.

“Mike and Justin have put up a great purse for our drivers to compete alongside the SCoNE competitors and put on a show for the Devil’s Bowl faithful. It’s a win for CRSA, it’s a win for SCoNE and it will be a big win for the fans.”

The Independence Day Sprint Car Spectacular also features “The Best Fireworks Show in Vermont” as Devil’s Bowl Speedway plans a massive display to light up the New England skies.

The 2021 Super Gen Products CRSA Sprints tour schedule will now stand at 16 races, while also being flanked by weekly Saturday night CRSA-sanctioned racing at Paul Cole’s Land of Legends Raceway. Land of Legends recently announced a purse increase for the 305 Sprint Cars- now paying $500-to-win, $300 for second, $220 for third and $125 just to take the green flag.

2021 Super Gen Products CRSA Sprints Schedule:

May 7 Penn Can Speedway

May 22 Land of Legends Raceway

May 30 Weedsport Speedway

June 5 Fonda Speedway

June 19 Land of Legends Raceway

June 25 Utica-Rome Speedway

July 3 Devil’s Bowl Speedway **New date added

July 9 Afton Speedway

July 23 Penn Can Speedway

July 31 Fonda Speedway

August 14 Land of Legends Raceway

August 20 Utica-Rome Speedway

September 12 Thunder Mountain Speedway

September 17 Fonda Speedway

September 25 Penn Can Speedway

October 8 Afton Motorsports Park

The CRSA 305 Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products with their Champion Power Equipment located in Newark, NY. Associate sponsors for the 2020 CRSA 305 Sprints include Midstate Basement Authorities, CNY Farm Supply, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Eagle Enterprises, LLC, Hoosier Racing Tires and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results, points and 2021 schedule please visit our website www.crsa.myracepass.com

Please visit the Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA 305 Sprints on Facebook (@CRSAsprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).