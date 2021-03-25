Rain Postpones Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Debut At Superbowl Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

GREENVILLE, Texas (March 24, 2021) With heavy rain already falling, and more forecasted well into Raceday, series and event officials have postponed Thursday’s debut of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network at Superbowl Speedway in Greenville, Texas.

Presented by Terry Mattox Promotions, Terry is working with the track to find a new date.

Looking into the rest of the weekend, Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27 at I-30 Speedway are still good to go with both nights opening at 4:30 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Admission each night is $20 with kids 12 and under free into the grandstands. Pit Passes are $35 per night.

The ASCS Schoenfeld Muffler is required at I-30 Speedway.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Check:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Where: I-30 Speedway – March 26-27, 2021

Times and Other Info: I-30 Speedway

All Gates: 4:30 P.M.

Draw: 6:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 6:45 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Muffler Rule: ASCS Schoenfeld Muffler Required

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices (Per Night):

Pit Pass: $35

Grandstand Admission: $20

Kids 12 & Under: Free

Contact Info: I-30 Speedway

Address: 12297 I-30 # A, Little Rock, AR 72209

Phone: (501) 455-4567

Email: raceytlc@sbcglobal.net

Website: https://www.I-30speedway.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/I-30-Speedway-132861716779250

2021 Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. JJ Hickle 300; 2. Matt Covington 255; 3. Scott Bogucki 255; 4. Roger Crockett 254; 5. Blake Hahn 254; 6. Seth Bergman 248; 7. Chase Randall 244; 8. Dylan Westbrook 238; 9. Jake Bubak 229; 10. Danny Jennings 229; 11. Ryan Bickett 208; 12. Colby Thornhill 206; 13. Casey Bukham 202; 14. Garet Williamson 200; 15. Devon Borden 200;

2021 A-Feature Winner(s): JJ Hickle – 2 (3/19 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/20 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway);