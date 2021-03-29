RAIN SOAKS, CANCELS SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY MARCH 28 SHOW

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – With the forecast for a day-long soaking rain, Selinsgrove Speedway officials pulled the plug on the Sunday, March 28, show featuring the season debuts for the Lelands.com 410 sprint cars and Jeff’s Auto Body super late models.

The speedway, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, will return to action Saturday, April 10, at 6 p.m. featuring the United Late Model Series (ULMS) in a 30-lap main event paying $3,000 to win. Joining the super late models will be the Apache Tree Service PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars and the A&A Auto Stores roadrunners on Performance Food Group Night. Track gates will open at 4 p.m.

Admission on April 10 is set at just $15 for adults, $10 for students (ages 12-17), and FREE general admission for kids ages 11 and under. Pit passes will be $30.

The 410 sprint cars will now make their first appearance of the season at Selinsgrove on Sunday, April 25, at 6 p.m. in the Icon Legacy Custom Modular Homes Ray Tilley Classic. The super late models will join the 410 sprint cars for the April 25 doubleheader.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY: A Motorsports Tradition for Generations

Selinsgrove Speedway’s grand motorsports tradition began July 20, 1946, when Bill Holland of Philadelphia won the first race. Since that historic day, Holland went on to win the 1949 Indy 500, and many of motorsports most famous drivers have turned laps at the iconic half-mile dirt track designed by legendary Hollywood stuntman and race car driver Joie Chitwood. The speedway, celebrating its momentous 75th anniversary in 2021, will continue its legacy of rip-roaring open wheel and stock car racing this season and for future generations!