Cole Duncan Wins FAST Feature at Atomic Speedway

CHILLCOTHE, Ohio (April 3, 2021) — Cole Duncan won the second round of the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Saturday night at Atomic Speedway. Duncan held off Austin McCarl and Gary Taylor for the victory. Jake Hesson and Max Stambaugh rounded out the top five.

FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Atomic Speedway

Chillicothe, Ohio

Saturday April 3, 2021

Feature:

1. Cole Duncan

2. Austin McCarl

3. Gary Taylor

4. Jake Hesson

5. Max Stambaugh

6. Tyler Gunn

7. Mitch Harble

8. Frankie Nervo

9. Jack Sodeman Jr

10. Brian Nuckles

11. Kody Swanson

12. Danny Smith

13. Cody Gallogy

14. Brandon Wimmer

15. Ryan Ruhl

16. Todd Kane

17. Hunter Lynch

18. Mark Imler

19. RJ Jacobs

20. Jordan Harble