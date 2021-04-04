Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Giovanni Scelzi (#18), Logan Schuchart (#1S), and Aaron Reutzel (#83) racing three wide at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Sides (#7S) and Rico Abreu (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short (#21) and Kraig Kinser (#11K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet with his crew in victory lane Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz (#15), Parker Price-Miller (#19), and Sam Hafertepe Jr. (#15H). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Sides (#7S) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Macedo (#41) inside of James McFadden (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) Giovanni Scelzi (#18), Logan Schuchart (#1S), and Aaron Reutzel (#83) racing three wide at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S) and Giovanni Scelzi (#18). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#2) and Ayrton Gennetten (#3). (Mark Funderburk photo) Ayrton Gennetten (#3) and Aaron Reutzel (#83). (Mark Funderburk photo) Wayne Johnson (#2C) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz (#15) and Scotty Thiel (#73). (Mark Funderburk photo) Parker Price-Miller (#19) and Brock Zearfoss (#3z). (Mark Funderburk photo) Giovanni Scelzi (#18) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Noah Gass. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kraig Kinser (#11K), Wayne Johnson (#2C), and Aaron Reutzel (#83). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet after winning the World of Outlaws feature Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo)a Kraig Kinser (#11K) and Logan Schuchart (#1S). (Mark Funderburk photo) Wayne Johnson (#2C) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brian Brown (#21) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) James McFadden (#9) and David Gravel (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Giovanni Scelzi (#18) and Aaron Reutzel (#83). (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 featuring Brad Sweet (#49), Aaron Reutzel (#83), Sheldon Haudenschild (#17), and Ian Madsen (#18). (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Giovanni Scelzi, winner Brad Sweet, and Sheldon Haudenschild after Saturday’s feature at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. (Mark Funderburk photo) Brock Zearfoss (#3z) and Jacob Allen (#1A). (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Sweet Scores Fourth Consecutive Victory Saturday at Pevely Brent Marks Scores World of Outlaws Victory at Eldora Speedway Eliason Wins World of Outlaws Feature at Calistoga Brad Sweet Wins at Lawrenceburg Speedway Sheldon Haudenschild Rides the Rim to Victory at Bakersfield Photo GalleryWorld of Outlaws