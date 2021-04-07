USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS MAKE 50TH HANFORD VISIT AT SATURDAY’S “OPEN WHEEL MADNESS”

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 6, 2021… This Saturday, April 10th, the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series will open their 2021 season at Keller Auto Speedway. Promoted by Peter Murphy, the “Open Wheel Madness” will be the 50th event for the non-winged 360 group at the Hanford, California oval. The winged Kings of Thunder 410 Sprints and the “mighty midgets” of the USAC Western States and Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA) will join the action packed card. The Pit Gates open at 1:00pm, Hot Laps are scheduled for 5:45pm, Time Trials at 6:00pm, and Racing will start at 7:00pm. Due to local regulations, a limited number of grandstands tickets are available and must be purchased online at market.myracepass.com. Pit passes are available and the event will follow COVID-19 protocols with face coverings required for people on the grounds. Located at the Kings County Fairgrounds at 801 South 10th Avenue, more event information can be found at kellerautospeedway.com or visiting the track’s social media. Floracing.com will be on hand to broadcast a live stream of the races over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

Legal ASCS spec cylinder head w/ 2 3/16 Injector/Restrictor; or 2 3/16 with any open legal head. All Open head must be within 1 degree of OEM Head. All heads ASCS and Open must be Chevy 23 degree plus or minus 1 degree. Ford 20 degree plus or minus 1 degree. Dodge 18 degree plus or minus 1 degree.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: The 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A are the only approved right rear tires. The “Medium” is also legal with the USAC National, USAC/CRA, and VRA Sprint Cars. Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78, FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101, COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S, B&B: FRAC-0375S, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK.

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– Engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads.

– The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver for cars with an open cylinder head. Cars with an ASCS cylinder head must weigh 1,450 lbs. including driver.

– The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

To date, the Kings County Fairgrounds has hosted forty-nine USAC West Coast Sprint Car shows. Richard Vander Weerd, who leads all drivers with ten Hanford victories, also claimed the last appearance on May 12, 2018. Track promoter Peter Murphy set the 1-lap qualifying track record of 15.290 on March 13, 2010 and the complete series track win list is at the end of this release.

When the checkered flags waved at Petaluma on October 17th, Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) claimed the fourth win of his career. On March 12th, the 2016 Rookie of the Year used his 360 engine and topped the USAC/CRA 410 feature at Kern County. A talented roster of drivers are expected at Hanford, including Koen Shaw, Brody Roa, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Austin Liggett, Austin Ervine, “The Rickster” Ricky Kirkbride, Tanner Boul, Kaleb Montgomery, Trent Carter, D.J. Johnson, Kyle Edwards, and more.

Keller Auto Speedway is located at the Kings County Fairgrounds at 801 South 10th Avenue in Hanford, California. For more event information, visit kellerautospeedway.com or the track’s social media.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino, 2020-NO AWARD.

HANFORD USAC WEST COAST SPRINT WINS: (Includes Non-Point Races) 10-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Ryan Bernal, 6-Danny Faria Jr., 4-Bud Kaeding, 3-Jace Vander Weerd, 2-Justyne Hamblin, 2-Austin Liggett, 2-Peter Murphy, 2-Brody Roa, 2-T.J. Smith, 2-Craig Stidham, 1-Aaron Altaffer, 1-Rusty Carlile, 1-Wes Gutierrez, 1-Cory Kruseman, 1-Davey Pombo, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Terry Schank Jr.