Patriot Sprint Tour Begins Its 19th Season at Outlaw Speedway on April 16

By Paul Harkenrider

(Dundee, NY) The A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour will spring into action for the first time in 2021 at the historic Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY on Friday, April 16. The season opener will pay the winner $3,000 and $300 just to qualify. It will be the first sprint car event held in the Empire State this season.

The 2020 PST racing season was limited due to the Covid-19 restrictions that the New York State Government put on racetracks which made facilities either to host events with no fans or not race at all. This left several track promoters no choice but to pull all their special events off the season calendar.

The Patriot Sprint Tour however, was able to run four events in 2020 at with races at each Selinsgrove Speedway and Land of Legends Raceway, then two events at the Penn Can Speedway. Blaine Heimbach went on to win the Joe Whitcomb Memorial event at Selinsgrove speedway. Lucas Wolfe was the Land of Legends A- Main winner and it was Davie Franek and Matt Farnham the A-Main winners at Penn Can.

Flip the page to 2021, several teams have refreshed their entire racing programs and plan on tackling the entire Patriot Sprint Tour schedule. Drivers included are 2019 series champion, Davie Franek along with Jordan Thomas, five time series champion Jared Zimbardi, Steve Glover, Dave Axton and the Trenca Brothers of Joe and John. Other drivers also gearing up for the 2021 PST season are competitors like Paulie Colagiovanni, Jonathan Preston, Brett Wright, Chuck Hebing, and sophomore driver, Dallas Schott.

The event at Outlaw Speedway will be the 52nd occurrence the Patriots have visited the fast four-tenths mile D Shaped track. Tyler Siri will enter his fifth season as the track proprietor.

This will be the first of five events held at Outlaw Speedway in 2021 for the Patriots. The rain date for this event is Saturday, April 17.

The next scheduled event at Outlaw is Friday, July 30, which is apart of the Outlaw Summer Nationals.

Per Outlaw Speedway, spectators WILL be permitted into the speedway but must follow all CDC guidelines (wearing a mask and maintaining a six-foot distance from your group).

For more information pertaining to the 2021 Patriot Sprint Tour season, please be sure to visit www.patriotsprinttour.com . You can also connect with the Patriot Sprint Tour on social media by them on facebook and to follow @PatriotSprints on facebook and Instagram.