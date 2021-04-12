Patriot Sprint Tours Season Opener Pushed Back A Day to Saturday, April 17

By Paul Harkenrider

(Dundee, NY) Due to the weather that is forecasted for Friday, April 16, the management team at Outlaw Speedway has elected to utilize the scheduled rain date, which is Saturday, April 17.

The gates on Saturday will now open at 2:30 p.m. with hot laps set to start at 5:30 p.m. The green flag will drop at 6:30 p.m.

This is the first of five appearances at Outlaw Speedway in 2021 for the Patriot Sprint Tour.

Please be sure to stick with patriotsprinttour.com for continuing updates for the 2021 season.