USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS THUNDER AT TULARE SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 12, 2021… The USAC West Coast Sprint Cars are back in action this Saturday, April 17th, at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California. Promoted by Steve Faria, the second point race will also feature the USAC Western States Midgets for an exciting night of racing. The front gates open at 4:00PM, hot laps are scheduled for 5:00PM, time trials at 6:00PM, and racing will start at 7:00PM. The event will follow COVID-19 protocols and face coverings are required for people on the grounds. Located at the corner of Bardsley and K Streets, more event information can be found at thunderbowlraceway.com or calling 559.688.0909. Floracing.com will be on hand to broadcast a live stream of the races over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– 2021 ENGINE RULES: Legal ASCS spec cylinder head w/ 2 3/16 Injector/Restrictor; or 2 3/16 with any open legal head. All Open head must be within 1 degree of OEM Head. All heads ASCS and Open must be Chevy 23 degree plus or minus 1 degree. Ford 20 degree plus or minus 1 degree. Dodge 18 degree plus or minus 1 degree.

– 2021 WEIGHT RULE: 1,475 lbs. with driver for cars with an open cylinder head. Cars with an ASCS cylinder head must weigh 1,450 lbs. including driver.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: The 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A are the only approved right rear tires. The “Medium” is also legal with the USAC National, USAC/CRA, and VRA Sprint Cars. Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78, FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101, COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S, B&B: FRAC-0375S, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK.

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

Since March 6, 2010, the Tulare County Fairgrounds has hosted 43 USAC West Coast Sprint Car races. Ryan Bernal leads all drivers with fourteen victories and Jake Swanson set the 1-lap track record of 14.984 on March 17, 2017. Tristan Guardino won the last Tulare visit on June 7, 2019 on his way to the championship. The series win list at Thunderbowl Raceway is at the bottom of this release.

After a hard fought opening night at Hanford, Ryan Bernal (Hollister, CA) sits atop the point standings. Driving the Matt Wood Racing #17W Elk Grove Ford / NOS Energy Drink entry, Bernal posted his eighteenth career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, ran second to Brody Fuson in his heat race, led 14 feature laps, and claimed the thirty-seventh victory of his career. With 14 Tulare wins to his credit, it is unknown if Bernal will be in action this Saturday night at the Thunderbowl.

“The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) ranks second in the championship point chase. Piloting the May Motorsports’ #8M Fastenal / Coopers Propane Maxim, Roa qualified second overall, won the Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars Second Heat Race, and placed third in the main event. The 2016 Champion has six career West Coast victories and will be looking to add Tulare to his resume.

Kaleb Montgomery (Templeton, CA) sits third in the USAC West Coast point standings. Racing the family owned #3 Mission Country Properties / David Crye Maxim, Montgomery was sixth quick in time trials, finished third in his heat race, led 8 feature laps, and ran second at Hanford. Kaleb has one career series win and will have his sights on a victory at the Tulare County Fairgrounds.

D.J. Johnson (Stockton, CA) ranks fourth in the chase for the championship. Driving his #33 Unsponsored Eagle, Johnson won Hanford’s Competition Suspension Incorporated / Ultra Shield Race Products Third Heat Race and finished fifth in the main event. The 2013 USAC Western Classic Sprint Car Rookie of the Year will be looking for his third series win this Saturday night.

Jace Vander Weerd (Visalia, CA) is tied for fourth in the point standings. Piloting the family owned #88 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim, Vander Weerd qualified ninth overall, placed fourth in his heat race, led 8 feature laps, and scored fourth at the Kings County Fairgrounds. The 2010 USAC/CRA Sprint Car Rookie of the Year will have his sights on the ninth USAC West Coast victory of his career.

Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors, Cody Fendley (Placerville, CA), Jarrett Soares (Gilroy, CA), and Nate Schank (Santa Rosa, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Tanner Boul, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Jake Hodges, Ryan Timmons, Kyle Edwards, Austin Liggett, Trent Carter, James Herrera, Nick Diani, and more.

Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds at the corner of Bardsley and K Streets in Tulare, California. Adult Grandstand Tickets are $20 and Bleacher Seats are $15. Senior Grandstand Tickets are $18 and Bleacher Seats are $13. Kids (6-12) Grandstand Tickets are $10 and Bleacher Seats are $8. Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. Advance tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling the track office at 559.688.0909. For more event information, visit the track’s website at thunderbowlraceway.com

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino, 2020-NO AWARD.

2021 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Ryan Bernal.

TULARE USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes Non-Point Races) 14-Ryan Bernal, 5-Bud Kaeding, 4-Richard Vander Weerd, 2-Danny Faria Jr., 2-Tristan Guardino, 2-D.J. Johnson, 2-Kyle Larson, 2-Austin Liggett, 2-Craig Stidham, 1-Dean Alexander, 1-Kyle Hirst, 1-Dennis Howell, 1-Matt Mitchell, 1-Peter Murphy, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Jace Vander Weerd.

2021 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Ryan Bernal-83, 2. Brody Roa-77, 3. Kaleb Montgomery-74, 4. D.J. Johnson-66, -. Jace Vander Weerd-66, 6. Brody Fuson (R)-60, 7. Tanner Boul-59, 8. Cody Fendley (R)-57, 9. Danny Faria Jr.-51, 10. Jarrett Soares (R)-49, 11. Nate Schank (R)-44, –. Logan Calderwood (R)-44, 13. Jake Hodges-41, 14. Ryan Timmons-39, –. Kyle Edwards-39, 16. Tuesday Calderwood (R)-38, 17. Austin Liggett-36, 18. Trent Carter-34.