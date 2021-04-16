Kyle Larson Wins the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (April 16, 2021) — Kyle Larson did not take long to knock the rust off making his first winged 410 sprint car start of the 2021 season, winning the Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event during the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic.

Larson took the lead from Lance Dewease on lap 10 and motored away for the victory. Dewease held on for second with Freddie Rahmer, Ian Madsen, and Anthony Macri rounding out the top five.

Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Tommy Hinnershitz Classic

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday April 16, 2021

Lincoln Electirc Qualifying

1. 11-Ian Madsen, 13.761[6]

2. 69K-Lance Dewease, 16.315[9]

3. 57-Kyle Larson, 16.515[10]

4. 39M-Anthony Macri, 16.547[26]

5. 10-Zeb Wise, 16.557[19]

6. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 16.562[4]

7. 23-Paul McMahan, 16.700[14]

8. 48-Danny Dietrich, 16.712[25]

9. 35H-Zach Hampton, 16.713[3]

10. 24-Kerry Madsen, 16.721[27]

11. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.732[35]

12. 5C-Dylan Cisney, 16.778[24]

13. 19M-Landon Myers, 16.811[23]

14. 26-Cory Eliason, 16.840[5]

15. 13-Justin Peck, 16.845[28]

16. 14-Tony Stewart, 16.882[12]

17. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 16.899[20]

18. 12-Brent Shearer, 16.917[21]

19. 8M-TJ Michael, 16.939[1]

20. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 16.961[34]

21. 07-Lucas Wolfe, 16.980[17]

22. 72-Tim Shaffer, 16.984[30]

23. 39-Chase Dietz, 17.000[31]

24. 17-Steve Buckwalter, 17.051[11]

25. 17B-Bill Balog, 17.053[18]

26. 5-Brent Marks, 17.076[13]

27. 1W-Brandon Rahmer, 17.091[2]

28. 24R-Rico Abreu, 17.093[15]

29. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 17.105[29]

30. 1X-Chad Trout, 17.117[32]

31. 27S-Alan Krimes, 17.126[22]

32. 99M-Kyle Moody, 17.134[33]

33. 11T-TJ Stutts, 17.189[8]

34. 4-Cap Henry, 17.278[16]

35. 21-Matt Campbell, 17.340[7]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Ian Madsen[1]

2. 35H-Zach Hampton[2]

3. 51-Freddie Rahmer[3]

4. 26-Cory Eliason[5]

5. 69K-Lance Dewease[4]

6. 8M-TJ Michael[6]

7. 11T-TJ Stutts[8]

8. 21-Matt Campbell[9]

9. 1W-Brandon Rahmer[7]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Tony Stewart[2]

2. 23-Paul McMahan[3]

3. 07-Lucas Wolfe[1]

4. 57-Kyle Larson[4]

5. 17-Steve Buckwalter[5]

6. 17B-Bill Balog[6]

7. 4-Cap Henry[9]

8. 24R-Rico Abreu[8]

9. 5-Brent Marks[7]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Kerry Madsen[1]

2. 10-Zeb Wise[3]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

4. 5C-Dylan Cisney[5]

5. 55K-Robbie Kendall[7]

6. 12-Brent Shearer[8]

7. 19M-Landon Myers[6]

8. 27S-Alan Krimes[9]

9. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 72-Tim Shaffer[1]

2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[2]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

4. 13-Justin Peck[3]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[6]

6. 39-Chase Dietz[5]

7. 99M-Kyle Moody[8]

8. 1X-Chad Trout[7]

Kears Speed Shop Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 69K-Lance Dewease[1]

2. 51-Freddie Rahmer[2]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri[3]

4. 24-Kerry Madsen[4]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[4]

2. 11-Ian Madsen[1]

3. 72-Tim Shaffer[5]

4. 14-Tony Stewart[2]

5. 10-Zeb Wise[3]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 12-Brent Shearer[2]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

4. 4-Cap Henry[7]

5. 39-Chase Dietz[5]

6. 5-Brent Marks[13]

7. 21-Matt Campbell[8]

8. 11T-TJ Stutts[12]

9. 99M-Kyle Moody[6]

10. 8M-TJ Michael[3]

11. 1W-Brandon Rahmer[14]

12. 24R-Rico Abreu[9]

DNS: 27S-Alan Krimes

DNS: 1X-Chad Trout

Sugarlands Shine A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[2]

2. 69K-Lance Dewease[1]

3. 51-Freddie Rahmer[3]

4. 11-Ian Madsen[4]

5. 39M-Anthony Macri[5]

6. 14-Tony Stewart[8]

7. 72-Tim Shaffer[6]

8. 24-Kerry Madsen[7]

9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[9]

10. 23-Paul McMahan[11]

11. 10-Zeb Wise[10]

12. 13-Justin Peck[17]

13. 5-Brent Marks[25]

14. 26-Cory Eliason[16]

15. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[13]

16. 35H-Zach Hampton[12]

17. 5C-Dylan Cisney[15]

18. 39-Chase Dietz[28]

19. 17-Steve Buckwalter[19]

20. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[20]

21. 07-Lucas Wolfe[14]

22. 11T-TJ Stutts[26]

23. 12-Brent Shearer[21]

24. 4-Cap Henry[24]

25. 8M-TJ Michael[27]

26. 17B-Bill Balog[23]

27. 48-Danny Dietrich[22]

28. 55K-Robbie Kendall[18]