Brandon Anderson Breaks Through With ASCS Sooner Region Victory

From Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (April 18, 2021) – Coming up just shy so many times, Brandon Anderson was not going to be denied on Sunday night, as the Glenpool, Okla. shoe capitalized on an early race crash and held off a stout field with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products at Creek County Speedway.

The third first-time winner with the ASCS Sooner Region in as many races, Anderson is the 84th different winner with the series.

Taking off third, Anderson and McClelland battled through the opening laps for second while Blake Hahn took off with the lead. Red on Lap 3 for Kade Morton, the restart was the Sean McClelland show as the DSO No. 1 went to work on Hahn for the point. Close, but not close enough, Hahn put distance over McClelland before red lights came on again on Lap 7 for Charlie Crumpton.

Working to the bottom of turns one and two on the restart, Hahn found himself waiting on the car while McClelland shot off the cushion with a full head of steam. Pulling the trigger on the slide through turns three and four, it was not enough as the two collided. Bouncing off the wall, the No. 55b took advantage. Shooting three wide, Anderson took over the top spot as the caution lights blinked on.

Restarting with Ryan Timms in tow, the No. 5t was in pursuit of the All-Pro Auto Reconditioning No. 55b. Throwing bombs through traffic to keep Timms at bay, Anderson worked by several slower cars before the caution came out again on Lap 20. Slowed again on Lap 22, Anderson pulled Timms by 0.612-seconds at the finish. Kyle Clark, from 14th, made it to the final podium step, with Seth Bergman following from 15th to finish fourth. Andrew Deal made up the top five.

Fred Mattox crossed sixth with Steven Shebester seventh. From 16th, Jeremy Campbell made it to eighth. Slater Helt and Michael Tyre II completed the top ten.

Taking off from the pole after original pole sitter, David Stephenson retired early, the No. 5$ of Danny Smith worked the freshly tilled Creek County Speedway to perfection for his Non-Wing Champ Sprint victory. Falling to third on Lap 2, Smith regained the lead for good on Lap 5 from Rees Moran. The No. 22m held on for second. Andrew Deal crossed third, with Austin Shores and Noah Harris completing the top five.

Patiently around the bottom from the start, Chandler Foltz picked up the win with the NOW600 Sooner Dwarf Cars. Caution on Lap 6, Foltz was challenged by Jason Miles, who worked past the No, F4, but could not hold for the pass to count. Keeping the field at bay through a couple more restarts, Foltz was under fire through the race’s halfway point but again started pulling away with the advantage at 1.121-seconds at the checkered flag. Jason Miles held on for second with Justin Foltz third. Larry Pense and Paul Kaseman made up the top five.

Coming down to the final turn with the Tim Chainey Trucking Factory Stocks, Brandon Jarvis led the only lap that mattered. Going wheel to wheel with Chris Wilhite, Jr. several times throughout the A-Feature, Jarvis finally made the pass stick as the pair raced to the checkered flag. Kelby Wright, who was right there in the mix, ended third with Jimmy Owen fourth after starting eighth. Robert Scott followed from ninth to complete the top five.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products races again on Saturday, April 24 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

Creek County Speedway is back in action Saturday, April 24, with DSO Champ 305 Sprints, York Plumbing Modifieds, Tim Chainey Trucking Factory Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Junior Mini Stocks.

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Sunday April 18, 2021

ASCS Sooner Region

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]

2. 8M-Kade Morton[1]

3. 11-Michael Tyre II[5]

4. 26M-Fred Mattox[8]

5. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[7]

6. 90-Lance Norick[4]

7. 5$-Danny Smith[6]

8. 32-Kolton Gariss[3]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 23B-Steven Shebester[1]

2. 31-Casey Wills[2]

3. 85-Forest Sutherland[4]

4. 9$-Kyle Clark[5]

5. 50Z-Zach Chappell[3]

6. 7F-Noah Harris[6]

7. 79-Tim Kent[7]

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 15D-Andrew Deal[2]

2. 15-Jase Randolph[1]

3. 22S-Slater Helt[4]

4. 23-Seth Bergman[5]

5. 03-Joe Wood Jr[6]

6. 7M-Chance Morton[7]

7. 3C-Roy Larkin[3]

RacinBoys Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Sean McClelland[3]

2. 5T-Ryan Timms[4]

3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[7]

4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[5]

5. 97-Kevin Cummings[2]

6. 4-Joshua Tyre[6]

7. 9-Emilio Hoover[1]

B Main (12 Laps)

1. 23-Seth Bergman[1]

2. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[2]

3. 7F-Noah Harris[8]

4. 50Z-Zach Chappell[6]

5. 03-Joe Wood Jr[4]

6. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[3]

7. 5$-Danny Smith[12]

8. 4-Joshua Tyre[9]

9. 79-Tim Kent[11]

10. 90-Lance Norick[10]

11. 7M-Chance Morton[5]

12. 3C-Roy Larkin[13]

13. 32-Kolton Gariss[15]

14. 9-Emilio Hoover[14]

15. 97-Kevin Cummings[7]

A Main (30 Laps)

1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]

2. 5T-Ryan Timms[8]

3. 9$-Kyle Clark[14]

4. 23-Seth Bergman[15]

5. 15D-Andrew Deal[2]

6. 26M-Fred Mattox[5]

7. 23B-Steven Shebester[7]

8. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[16]

9. 22S-Slater Helt[13]

10. 11-Michael Tyre II[6]

11. 52-Blake Hahn[1]

12. 85-Forest Sutherland[12]

13. 7F-Noah Harris[17]

14. 15-Jase Randolph[11]

15. 03-Joe Wood Jr[19]

16. 31-Casey Wills[9]

17. 1-Sean McClelland[3]

18. 50Z-Zach Chappell[18]

19. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[20]

20. 8M-Kade Morton[10]

Non-Wing Champ Sprints

Qualifying (4 Laps)

1. 22-David Stephenson, 14.463[4]

2. 7F-Noah Harris, 14.677[1]

3. 79-Tim Kent, 15.148[3]

4. 8X-Austin Shores, 15.267[6]

5. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips, 15.481[5]

6. 69-Greg York, 15.577[2]

Qualifying 2 (4 Laps)

1. 15D-Andrew Deal, 14.465[4]

2. 22M-Rees Moran, 14.508[3]

3. 5$-Danny Smith, 14.597[1]

4. 4-Joshua Tyre, 14.826[5]

5. 38-Jimmy Forrester, 15.172[2]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 8X-Austin Shores[1]

2. 7F-Noah Harris[3]

3. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[5]

4. 22-David Stephenson[4]

5. 79-Tim Kent[2]

6. 69-Greg York[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5$-Danny Smith[2]

2. 4-Joshua Tyre[1]

3. 15D-Andrew Deal[4]

4. 22M-Rees Moran[3]

5. 38-Jimmy Forrester[5]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 5$-Danny Smith[3]

2. 22M-Rees Moran[5]

3. 15D-Andrew Deal[2]

4. 8X-Austin Shores[4]

5. 7F-Noah Harris[6]

6. 4-Joshua Tyre[7]

7. 38-Jimmy Forrester[9]

8. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[10]

9. 69-Greg York[11]

10. 79-Tim Kent[8]

11. 22-David Stephenson[1]