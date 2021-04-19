Tony Stewart opens his All Star triple with victory at Virginia Motor Speedway

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 19, 2021) – Despite a two month gap in his competitive schedule, last operating his Rush Truck Centers/Advance Auto Parts/Curb Records/Ford Performance/Digital Ally/Sage Fruit/FloRacing/Absolute Automation and Security/Hunt Brothers Pizza/Mobil 1/Carquest Auto Parts/J&J Auto Racing/No. 14 sprint car during starts in Georgia and Florida, “Smoke” Tony Stewart went on to score three consecutive top-ten finishes with the All Star Circuit of Champions, kicking things off with a blockbuster victory, one of the biggest of his sprint car career, during the Thursday Night Thriller at Virginia Motor Speedway in Jamaica, Virginia, on Thursday, April 15.

The win, accompanied by a $12,000 payday, was fought on two different fronts, as not only was there a stacked field of full-time All Stars and Pennsylvania Posse representatives, but tire wear was also an issue. Suffice it to say, Smoke proved he had what it takes to overcome each obstacle, eventually winning in dramatic fashion with a last corner pass over Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck. Peck, the current All Star points leader, suffered from a flat while racing to the checkers.

“We weren’t the fastest car by any means. We kinda figured out early that it was going to be a tricky surface and ultimately a challenge for tires. I just tried to run my car straighter than those guys ahead of me,” Tony Stewart said in Virginia Motor Speedway victory lane, who now owns All Star victories at six different facilities. “We could see that (Justin Peck’s) tire was getting pretty worn. I could see the cords so I told myself if he can run the car that hard and make it work, good for him. Being second while trying to save tires was going to be a good night for us.”

In addition to his five-figure score at Virginia Motor Speedway, Stewart also nailed down top-ten appearances during Williams Grove Speedway’s Tommy Hinnershitz Classic (sixth), as well as during Port Royal Speedway’s Keith Kauffman Classic (seventh). On top of that, Stewart qualified for all three All Star dashes during the weekend, winning a pair of heat races along the way.

Tony Stewart and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing have not unveiled plans for the coming weekend. Fans are encouraged to stay alert on social media for continuing updates pertaining to Tony Stewart’s schedule.

2021 Tony Stewart/Tony Stewart Racing Statistics:

Total Races: 9

Total Wins: 2

Total Top-5s: 2

Total Top-10s: 6

**Stats reflect Tony Stewart results, only