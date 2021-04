HOLLY, Mich. (April 20, 2021) — “The American Speed Challenge” featuring the Must See Racing Series scheduled for Friday and Saturday April 23-24 at Anderson Motor Speedway has been postponed due to inclement weather. Must See Racing officials cited the forecast combined with travel for the teams for the early postponement.

The event has been rescheduled for May 13-15, 2021 utilizing the same event format.