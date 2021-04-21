Sprint Car Challenge Tour Travels to Petaluma Speedway Saturday

From Gary Thomas

PETALUMA, Calif. (April 20, 2021) – After opening the season last month the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards is now set for a visit to the always action packed and intense Petaluma Speedway this Saturday night.

The evening of non-stop family fun marks the first of three season appearances at Sonoma County’s longest running entertainment venue. Following this Saturday’s outing the Sprint Car Challenge Tour will return in the Summer for a show on June 19th and then later in the Fall on October 16th.

The tacky and hooked-up 3/8 mile clay oval is always a welcomed stop for teams and race fans around Northern California. Petaluma Speedway routinely produces thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing, as lapped traffic can create some of the most hectic action of any venue on tour. Please note the facility features an earlier start time, with cars on track for wheel packing around 4pm.

“Petaluma Speedway is always a good time and we look forward to competing there in the Friends & Family Racing X1 with SCCT on Saturday,” commented Auburn’s Andy Forsberg, who picked up a win at the track on April 11th. “You are always guaranteed a couple of things in Petaluma. An entertaining main event, and an efficient program that gets you on the road at a decent hour. It will be an excellent field of cars this weekend so hopefully everyone comes out to support the show.”

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards launched the season on March 27th in Placerville, an event captured by Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick. The 19-year-old has been a consistent sight at the front of the field throughout Nor-Cal in 2021 and will look to make it back-to-back this Saturday. Roseville’s Sean Becker ran second to Carrick at the opener and is always a favorite on the Petaluma adobe. The “Shark” has raced to numerous victories in his career at the speedway with multiple different organizations.

Redding’s Chase Majdic charged from 12th to third at the SCCT opener and is another that has shown speed during the early part of the season. Two-time Petaluma Speedway tour winner Willie Croft came home fourth on opening night while Mather’s Kalib Henry rounded out the top-five. Completing the top-10 at the event were Roseville’s Jodie Robinson, Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox, Elk Grove’s Bubba Decaires, Fremont’s Tristin Guardino and Roseville’s Colby Copeland.

All car owners that competed at the Sprint Car Challenge Tour opener in Placerville are eligible for the $500 Kyle Larson Racing Bonus if they win at Petaluma on Saturday. If they can do so, it will make for a $3,000 total payday. Standard nightly payouts with the tour continue to be $2,500-to-win and $400-to-start the 24-car main event.

Adult tickets this Saturday April 24th cost $25, juniors 6-11 are $14, seniors and military $22, kids five and under will be free. The pit gate for competitors opens at approximately noon, while the front gate for spectators opens at 4pm. The drivers meeting will be held at 3:45pm, with track packing shortly after.

Like most venues in California the Petaluma Speedway is under a capacity limit and tickets must be purchased online. They can be acquired at https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1241883&store=17554 and on the MyRacePass App. Also on the card this Saturday will be Dwarf Cars and Mini Stocks.

The Petaluma Speedway is located in the southern part of the wine country at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds just off Highway 101 in Petaluma, California. More info on the track can be found at http://www.petaluma-speedway.com