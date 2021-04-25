Kyle Jones Victorious at Kennedale Speedway Park with ASCS Elite Non-Wing

From Bryan Hulbert

KENNEDALE, Texas (April 24, 2021) – Leading all but the first two laps Saturday night at Kennedale Speedway Park; Kyle Jones picked his fifth career victory in front of his hometown crowd with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating.

Taking the lead from Dalton Stevens, the No. 99x was in the hunt as the pair raced into the final laps. Racing under the white flag, tragedy stuck Stevens when he flipped after making contact with the wall in turn-one. The driver was ok.

Jones would have to hold off Justin Zimmerman for the win with Steven Shebester on the final podium step. John Ricketts from 10th made it to fourth, with Jason Howell rolling from 13th to fifth. Caden McCreary made it to sixth with Cody Price seventh. Bryan Debrick moved from 14th to eighth with Paul White ninth from 15th. Michelle Parson made up the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating races next at Lawton Speedway on Saturday, May 1.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Kennedale Speedway Park

Kennedale, Texas

Saturday, April 24, 2021

Texas Aeroplastics Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 99X-Dalton Stevens[6]

2. 5R-John Ricketts[1]

3. 91-Cody Price[3]

4. 10-Bryan Debrick[4]

5. 52-JD Fry[5]

6. 51-Ben Saye[2]

7. 3S-Stephen Smith[7]

Pro Tech Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 22X-Steven Shebester[3]

2. 48-Caden McCreary[2]

3. 71-Colby Estes[6]

4. 74E-Claude Estes[4]

5. 57-Chase Parson[5]

6. 7-Jerrad Warhurst[1]

7. 118-Scott Evans[7]

SCP Polymers Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Michelle Parson[3]

2. 04-Kyle Jones[7]

3. 79X-Keith Martin[6]

4. 72-Jason Howell[5]

5. 18-Devon Debrick[4]

6. 31-Mason Smith[1]

7. T1-Kade Taylor[2]

Myco Plastics Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[1]

2. 20-Shon Deskins[2]

3. 01J-Jeb Sessums[3]

4. 1-Paul White[4]

5. 83-Jett Hays[6]

6. 74-DJ Estes[7]

7. 51X-Jimmy Gardner[5]

BK Windows B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 83-Jett Hays[1]

2. 51-Ben Saye[6]

3. 57-Chase Parson[3]

4. 74-DJ Estes[5]

5. 31-Mason Smith[7]

6. 18-Devon Debrick[4]

7. T1-Kade Taylor[9]

8. 7-Jerrad Warhurst[8]

9. 52-JD Fry[2]

10. 51X-Jimmy Gardner[10]

11. 3S-Stephen Smith[11]

Top Choice Masonry A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 04-Kyle Jones[2]

2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[7]

3. 22X-Steven Shebester[4]

4. 5R-John Ricketts[10]

5. 72-Jason Howell[13]

6. 48-Caden McCreary[9]

7. 91-Cody Price[11]

8. 10-Bryan Debrick[14]

9. 1-Paul White[15]

10. 21-Michelle Parson[6]

11. 83-Jett Hays[17]

12. 57-Chase Parson[19]

13. 99X-Dalton Stevens[1]

14. 20-Shon Deskins[8]

15. 31-Mason Smith[21]

16. 01J-Jeb Sessums[12]

17. 51-Ben Saye[18]

18. 79X-Keith Martin[5]

19. 74E-Claude Estes[16]

20. 74-DJ Estes[20]

21. 71-Colby Estes[3]