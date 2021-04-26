Marks Wins Ray Tilley Classic

From Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (April 25, 2021) – In only his second race back behind the wheel of his own sprint car, Brent Marks of Myerstown scored a convincing victory in Sunday night’s 30-lap Ray Tilley Classic for 410 sprint cars at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Marks first won the Tilley Classic in 2013 and became the first repeat winner of the event held in honor of the speedway’s all-time career leading sprint car winner on Icon Legacy Custom Modular Homes Night. He earned $5,088 for the win in the No. 19M in the first race of the season for the Lelands.com 410 sprint cars.

Polesitter Anthony Macri pulled into the lead at the start of the 410 sprint car feature. Macri was chased by second-place starter Brent Marks and third-place starter Danny Dietrich.

By lap six, Marks began to pressure Macri for the lead and exchanged the front spot several times with sliders through the turns. On the eighth lap, Marks took the lead with an inside pass in turn three.

At the halfway point, Dietrich got by Macri for second in turn two. With 10 laps to race, Marks led Dietrich, Macri, fourth-place starter Justin Peck, and fifth-place starter Chase Dietz.

The race’s first and only caution unfurled on lap 23 when Tyler Ross’ sprint car fell off the pace on the frontstretch. On the ensuing restart, Dietrich tried to slide underneath Marks for the lead but lost the runner-up position to Macri. On the 27th circuit, Peck got by Dietrich for the third position.

While Marks and Macri were setting a blistering pace, 10th-place starter Dylan Cisney made a last-lap pass by Dietz for the fifth position. Marks took the checkered flag by 1.6 seconds over Macri, Peck, Dietrich, and Cisney.

Danny Dietrich of Gettysburg was the Fast Tees Fast Qualifier with a lap time of 16.692.

Ray Tilley Classic

Selinsgrove Speedway

Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania

Sunday April 25, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 19m-Brent Marks

2. 39M-Anthony Macri

3. 13-Justin Peck

4. 48-Danny Dietrich

5. 5-Dylan Cisney

6. 39-Chase Dietz

7. 24-Kerry Madsen

8. 5w-Lucas Wolfe

9. 12-Blane Heimbach

10. 99M-Kyle Moody

11. 51-Freddie Rahmer

12. 35-Jason Shultz

13. 11-TJ Stutts

14. 8-Devon Borden

15. 17B-Steve Buckwalter

16. 85-Ricky Dieva

17. 19-Curt Stroup

18. 75D-Tyler Ross

19. 49H-Bradley Howard

20. 17W-Jason Wagner

21. 67-Justin Whittal

22. 23-Pat Cannon

23. 33W-Mike Walter II

24. 83-Drew Marshell