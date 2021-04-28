SWEET SPRINGS’ JOHN HINCK CHAMPIONSHIP MAY 14-15

By Richie Murray

Sweet Springs, Missouri (April 27, 2021)………Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex delivers two-straight nights of action-packed USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget racing on the 1/6-mile dirt bullring on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15, for the John Hinck Championship.

Both nights at Sweet Springs will feature full events for the series with hot laps, qualifying, heat races, last chance showdowns and feature events, with Friday’s 30-lap A-Main paying $4,000-to-win and Saturday’s 40-lap A-Main awarding $6,000 to the victor.

Four previous USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget events have been held at Sweet Springs, all of which featured memorable late-race duels for the win.

Logan Seavey captured the inaugural running in 2018 with the winning pass coming four laps from the finish. Tanner Carrick won his first career series race in 2019 just three laps from the conclusion.

Last year, on the opening night at Sweet Springs, Cannon McIntosh won the race with a stirring last lap maneuver to score the victory. On the second night, Kofoid thrived to fend off and defeat past series champion Tyler Courtney to the checkered during the final laps to score his first career series triumph.

Sweet Springs will welcome the sport’s top stars in mid-May, including past series champions Tanner Thorson-2016 (Minden, Nev.), Logan Seavey-2018 (Sutter, Calif.) and Chris Windom-2020 (Canton, Ill.) as well as 2021 series winners Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) and Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.), plus 2020 USAC Silver Crown champ Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), and series race winners Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.), McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.), Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) and many more!

General admission tickets for both nights at Sweet Springs are $20 with children age 12 and under free. On Friday, USAC member pit passes are $25 with non-members $30. On Saturday, USAC member pit passes are $30 with non-members $35. Advance event tickets are on sale now at www.TracPass.com and will also be available at the gate on both race days.

The event will also feature the Non-Wing Outlaw Micro Sprints, paying $450 to win on Friday and $1,000 to win on Saturday.

Hot laps will begin at 7pm CDT on Friday and at 6pm CDT on Saturday with qualifying and racing to immediately follow.

Both nights of the John Hinck Championship at Sweet Springs will be streamed live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3dgONXz.