Horstman Wins USCS “Weekend of Speed” Opener at I-75 Raceway

From Pete Walton

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (April 30, 2021) – Jared Horstman from Cloverdale, Ohio started from the K&N Filters Pole Position and led every lap of the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Weekend of Speed Friday night preliminary main event to collect $2000 for his efforts in the 25-lap contest. It was the multi-time NRA holding onto the runner-up spot behind Horstman the entire distance. Gray who started fifth moved past fourth starting 2020 USCS Mid-South regional series Champion, Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi at mid-race and challenged Horton the final twelve laps for the runner-up spot.

Two-time USCS National Champion, Morgan Turpen from Somerville, Tennessee who is a three-time USCS winner at I-75 Raceway also got past Howard for the fourth position with ten laps to go and held off the six-time 2020 USCS winner for the fourth position behind her team-mate Gray.

When the checkers waved Horstman crossed with a comfortable lead over Horton who followed up in second place, where he started with Gray taking the final podium spot in third place. Turpen followed in fourth place and Dale Howard completed the top five.

The evening’s high-passing point’s earner, Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio started sixth on the grid after first heat winner, Dale Howard drew a six inversion in the K&N Filters Pole Award Drawing. Smith finished in the sixth position to lead the next group. Young gun Brent Crews from Denver, North Carolina followed in seventh place. The 2015 USCS Rookie of the Year, Nick Snyder from Marco Island, Florida finished in eighth followed by the series 2012 USCS Rookie of the Year, Jeff Willingham from Ripley, Mississippi was ninth and Landon Britt from Atoka, Tennessee rounded out the top ten.

Dale Howard kicked off the action by winning the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash. He then repeated that feat with a win in the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat Race. The eventual feature winner, Jared Horstman won the Brown and Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat race. Morgan Turpen garnered the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award by advancing the most positions in the USCS Main event.

The next USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour event is on this Saturday, May 1st at I-75 Raceway for the final of the USCS Weekend of Speed. For track location and info please visit www.i75raceway.com For USCS info , schedules and rules please visit www.uscsracing.com

United Sprint Car Series

I-75 Raceway

Sweetwater, Tennessee

Friday April 30, 2021

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[2]

2. 23-Devon Dobie[4]

3. 10-Terry Gray[7]

4. 10M-Morgan Turpen[8]

5. 28-Jeff Willingham[5]

6. 116-Nick Snyder[6]

7. 7E-Eric Gunderson[1]

8. 83-Bob Auld[3]

BMRS Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Jared Horstman[1]

2. 17H-Hud Horton[4]

3. 4-Danny Smith[8]

4. 1X-Brent Crews[2]

5. 10L-Landon Britt[5]

6. 67-Brian Thomas[6]

7. 33-Joe Larkin[7]

8. 29-Kyle Amerson[3]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[1]

2. 4-Danny Smith[3]

3. 28-Jeff Willingham[6]

4. 29-Kyle Amerson[2]

5. 10M-Morgan Turpen[4]

6. 10-Terry Gray[5]

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 17-Jared Horstman[1]

2. 17H-Hud Horton[2]

3. 10-Terry Gray[5]

4. 10M-Morgan Turpen[7]

5. 47-Dale Howard[4]

6. 4-Danny Smith[6]

7. 1X-Brent Crews[8]

8. 116-Nick Snyder[11]

9. 28-Jeff Willingham[9]

10. 10L-Landon Britt[10]

11. 23-Devon Dobie[3]

12. 67-Brian Thomas[12]

13. 7E-Eric Gunderson[14]

14. 83-Bob Auld[15]

15. 33-Joe Larkin[13]

DNS: 29-Kyle Amerson