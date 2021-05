Steve Irwin Two-For-Two at I-96

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (April 30, 2021) — Steve Irwin picked up his second victory in as many weeks at Friday night I-96 Speedway in the non-wing sprint car division. Brian Ruhlman, Lee Underwood, Mark Irwin, and Mike Astrauskas rounded out the top five.

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Friday April 30, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1

1. 0-Steve Irwin

2. 3A-Mike Astrauskas

3. 49-Brian Ruhlman

4. 24L-Lee Underwood

5. 25-Max Frank

6. 18-Mark Irwin

7. 00-Joseph Irwin

8. 11L-Travis LaCombe

A-Main

1. 0-Steve Irwin

2. 49-Brian Ruhlman

3. 24L-Lee Underwood

4. 18-Mark Irwin

5. 3A-Mike Astrauskas

6. 00-Joseph Irwin

7. 25-Max Frank

8. 11L-Travis LaCombe