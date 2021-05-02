Edkin and Jackson Win Super Sportsman Feature at BAPS Motor Speedway

YORK HAVEN, Penn. (May 1, 2021) — Kenny Edkin and Tony Jackson won super sportsman features Saturday night at BAPS Motor Speedway.

Edkin won his second winged super sportsman feature of the season from the pole position, holding off Rich Eichelberger’s charge from eighth starting position. Chase Gutshall, Scott Dellinger, and Frankie Herr rounded out the top five.

In the non-wing super sportsman main event Jackson used the pole position to his advantage for his second victory of the year over Steve Wilbur, Bill Brian Jr, Bob Gutshall, and Kevin Gutshall.

BAPS Motor Speedway

York Haven, Pennsylvania

Saturday May 1, 2021

Winged Super Sportsman

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 70D-Frankie Herr[7]

2. 14-Nate Young[3]

3. 00-Troy Rhome[1]

4. 3B-Mike Enders[6]

5. 29-Adam Wray[2]

6. 360-Jay Fannasy[5]

7. 19R-Eric Rutz[4]

8. 6M-Craig Morrow[8]

DNS: 24-Jack Liddick

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 1A-Chase Gutshall[1]

2. 75-Kenny Edkin[7]

3. 17J-Tony Jackson[4]

4. 35-John Edkin[3]

5. 16R-Ryan Rutz[2]

6. 383-Steve Fannasy[5]

7. 2M-Matt Ondek[6]

8. 88W-Eric Walker[8]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 8-Rich Eichelberger[1]

2. 77-Russ Mitten[6]

3. 30-Scott Dellinger[5]

4. 25-Tyler Wolford[3]

5. 5D-Luke Deatrick[8]

6. 21R-Jamie Rickert[7]

7. 88X-Fred Shipley[2]

DNS: 22-Daniel John

A-Main

1. 75-Kenny Edkin[1]

2. 8-Rich Eichelberger[8]

3. 1A-Chase Gutshall[2]

4. 30-Scott Dellinger[10]

5. 70D-Frankie Herr[12]

6. 77-Russ Mitten[4]

7. 17J-Tony Jackson[6]

8. 35-John Edkin[5]

9. 3B-Mike Enders[9]

10. 00-Troy Rhome[3]

11. 25-Tyler Wolford[7]

12. 360-Jay Fannasy[16]

13. 14-Nate Young[11]

14. 2M-Matt Ondek[20]

15. 5D-Luke Deatrick[15]

16. 19R-Eric Rutz[19]

17. 22-Daniel John[24]

18. 29-Adam Wray[13]

19. 88W-Eric Walker[23]

20. 6M-Craig Morrow[22]

21. 16R-Ryan Rutz[14]

22. 88X-Fred Shipley[21]

23. 21R-Jamie Rickert[18]

24. 383-Steve Fannasy[17]

Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 44S-Steve Whary[4]

2. 88W-Eric Walker[5]

3. 17J-Tony Jackson[1]

4. 57-Ricky Rutt[6]

5. 38S-Jarrett Imler[9]

6. 24-Jack Liddick[8]

7. 7-Michael Markey[2]

8. 2H-Levi Hippensteel[7]

9. 29-Vaughn Williams[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 63K-Bob Gutshall[3]

2. 00-Troy Rhome[1]

3. 2M-Matt Ondek[9]

4. 7L-Sam Leonard Jr[2]

5. 76-Mike Smith[5]

6. 14-Rohan Beasley[7]

7. 33-Chad Thomas[6]

8. 41-Chris Henry[4]

DNS: F14-Jason Fraker

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 63-Kevin Gutshall[1]

2. 16-Bill Brian Jr[3]

3. 59-Steve Wilbur[2]

4. 28-Cliff Brian Jr[5]

5. 32-Gene Eppley[6]

6. 30-Scott Dellinger[7]

7. 2J-Jason Failor[8]

8. 19R-Eric Rutz[4]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 17J-Tony Jackson[1]

2. 59-Steve Wilbur[3]

3. 16-Bill Brian Jr[6]

4. 63K-Bob Gutshall[10]

5. 63-Kevin Gutshall[11]

6. 30-Scott Dellinger[18]

7. 2M-Matt Ondek[4]

8. 88W-Eric Walker[5]

9. 28-Cliff Brian Jr[8]

10. 19R-Eric Rutz[24]

11. 7L-Sam Leonard Jr[7]

12. 2J-Jason Failor[21]

13. 14-Rohan Beasley[17]

14. 57-Ricky Rutt[9]

15. 44S-Steve Whary[12]

16. 38S-Jarrett Imler[13]

17. 7-Michael Markey[19]

18. 24-Jack Liddick[16]

19. 00-Troy Rhome[2]

20. 2H-Levi Hippensteel[22]

21. 41-Chris Henry[23]

22. 32-Gene Eppley[15]

23. 76-Mike Smith[14]

24. 33-Chad Thomas[20]