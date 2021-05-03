Photo Gallery: Sprints on Dirt at Butler Motor Speedway Butler Motor Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Sprints on Dirt Daryl Woolsey (#15), Max Stambaugh (#5), and Alex Aldrich (#7). (Jim Fisher photo) Daryl Woolsey (#15), Max Stambaugh (#5), and Alex Aldrich (#7). (Jim Fisher photo) Max Stambaugh in victory lane at Butler Motor Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Chase Ridenour. (Jim Fisher photo) (l to r) Jett Mann, Brett Mann, and Jim Mann. (Jim Fisher photo) Jett Mann. (Jim Fisher photo) Quentin Blonde. (Jim Fisher photo) Thomas Schinderle. (Jim Fisher photo) Max Stambaugh in victory lane. (Jim Fisher photo) Ken Mackey. (Jim Fisher photo) Steve Irwin. (Jim Fisher photo) Sprints on Dirt parade lap at Butler Motor Speedway. (Jim Fisher photo) Alex Aldrich. (Jim Fisher photo) Mark Aldrich . (Jim Fisher photo) Logan Easterday. (Jim Fisher photo) Max Stambaugh in victory lane. (Jim Fisher photo) . (Jim Fisher photo) Justin Adams. (Jim Fisher photo) Related Stories: Stambaugh Wins SOD Opener at Butler Quentin Blonde Scores First Win of the Season at Butler Stambaugh Wins Reeve Memorial at Butler Ridenour Wins SOD Feature at Butler Horstman Wins SOD/NRA Showdown at Butler Butler Motor SpeedwayPhoto GallerySprints on Dirt