Huset’s Speedway Starts Busy 2021 Season on Sunday With Rosenbauer America Night

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 3, 2021) – Anticipation is brimming at Huset’s Speedway as the high-banked dirt oval hosts Rosenbauer America Night during the Mother’s Day Opener this Sunday.

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, late model street stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series are the featured divisions in the opening round of the first full season at Huset’s Speedway in several years.

Tod Quiring purchased the track last year and his staff put together a trio of events to wrap up 2020. This year the schedule includes 24 nights of racing, including five during the month of May.

“We were able to produce a successful return to racing for Huset’s Speedway last year and we are looking forward to an enjoyable 2021 season for the fans, teams and sponsors,” general manager Doug Johnson said. “Our team has put in a lot of long hours to prepare for this season so we’re excited to finally get it underway this weekend.”

Sunday marks the first of 18 nights of 410ci winged sprint cars at Huset’s Speedway this year. Late model street stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will also both be on the racing program during a majority of the season.

It all begins on Sunday when the pits open at 3 p.m. with the main gates opening at 4 p.m. Racing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students ages 12-years-old to 18-years old. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free. Additionally, fans can upgrade tickets to the Turn One Suite for just $20.

The first 200 mothers through the main gate will receive a free carnation.

For those unable to attend, DIRTVision will showcase a live video stream.

Additionally, there will be a test and tune this Wednesday. The pits open at 5 p.m. and testing begins at 7 p.m. Pit passes are $25 a piece and the grandstands won’t be open to the public.

UP NEXT –

Sunday for the Mother’s Day Opener and Rosenbauer America Night featuring the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, late model street stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSD

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.