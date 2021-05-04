SEAVEY TO DRIVE BALDWIN’S 5 AT ELDORA’S #LETSRACETWO

By Richie Murray

Rossburg, Ohio (May 3, 2021)………Logan Seavey will compete for Baldwin/Fox/Curb-Agajanian when the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars take on Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway and #LetsRaceTwo for consecutive nights of $10,000-to-win events this Friday and Saturday, May 7-8.

The instantly recognizable orange No. 5 has competed on the USAC trail this year with Dave Darland at the wheel, making four starts with the series between February and April. Darland is on the mend after suffering a stroke on April 23. Over the past weekend, Jadon Rogers had wheeled the car in local Indiana competition.

Seavey has yet to pilot a sprint car before at Eldora. However, he does have experience of the slightly different variety in a midget, as well as in a NASCAR Truck Series event. The Sutter, Calif. native led a race-high 53 laps before finishing 8th with the truck. In the midget, he finished 3rd in both 2018 and 2019, leading three laps late in the latter of the two events.

The 2018 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget champion and two-time career USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car feature winner eyes this weekend’s Sprint Car double, just one of the several Big E experiences he’s highly anticipating competing in throughout the year.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Seavey said. “I plan on racing at Eldora quite a bit this year between the three USAC Sprint Car races, two Midget races and two Silver Crown races. Just the more races I can get there, the better. I really enjoy it. The first time I went there in a truck, I didn’t think I was going to have fun and didn’t think I’d really figure it out or be good there, but it was pretty natural.”

Seavey has made six USAC National Midget starts this year as a full-time competitor with the series. He’s made 42 career USAC Sprint Car starts and was the 2018 co-Rookie of the Year with the series. Seavey relishes the opportunity and hopes there’s more on the horizon with the same team that captured the 2017 USAC National Sprint Car entrant championship with driver Chris Windom.

“For now, it’s kind of race whenever we can deal, and just feel everybody out and see what we all want to do and go from there,” Seavey explained of his pairing with the Baldwin team. “We’re just going to go with the flow, race and see how it goes, and then put some more races on the schedule from there. I didn’t have much on the sprint car schedule to start the year. Opportunities come about and you have to jump on them. Baldwin has really nice stuff, and (crew chief) Derek (Claxton) has had a lot of success there at Eldora also. I think it’s going to be a good race, and I think I’ve got a pretty good piece.”

#LetsRaceTwo debuted in 2015 at Eldora. Among the past winners are Robert Ballou (2015 & 2017), Justin Grant (2015 & 2017), Bryan Clauson (2016), Chad Boespflug (2016), Brady Bacon (2018), Chris Windom (2018) and Tyler Courtney (2019). Windom’s 2018 #LetsRaceTwo triumph came behind the wheel of the Baldwin ride.

This Friday and Saturday at Eldora, ticket sales begin at the main gate and turn 4 at 1:30pm ET; the turn 3 pit gate opens at 2pm; the spectator gates open at 2pm; and hot laps begin at 6pm with qualifying and racing for both divisions immediately following.

Tickets for the dream doubleheader, featuring USAC and the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars together on consecutive nights, are on sale now at https://eldoraspeedway.com/tickets. All seats are reserved. If the capacity level isn’t met during pre-sales prior to the race, tickets will be available at the gate

The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars from Eldora can be watched LIVE on FloRacing both nights at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.