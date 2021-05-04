THE BREAKDOWN: #LETSRACETWO AT ELDORA

By Richie Murray

Rossburg, Ohio (May 4, 2021)………No track has hosted more USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car events than Eldora Speedway with 201.

No track will punch as much high-profile sprint car racing action into two nights than the famed half-mile dirt oval this coming weekend for a pair of consecutive evenings of USAC and NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday, May 7-8.

The two USAC events will pay $10,000-to-win each night, and four past #LetsRaceTwo winners will be vying for the big checks, including two-time winners Robert Ballou and Justin Grant, and one-time victors Brady Bacon and Chris Windom.

Both Ballou and Grant have shared #LetsRaceTwo wins in the same years of 2015 and 2017 with Ballou winning the opener in the inaugural edition, and Grant taking the second night. In 2017, the two Californians flip-flopped by winning the opposite nights.

Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) boasts a total of five USAC Sprint wins at Eldora dating back to 2007, tied for 9th all-time with Dave Darland and Jac Haudenschild. The latter of the two victories in 2017 came in a heroic effort in his second race back from devastating injuries suffered in a racing crash the year before. Coupled with his pair of #LetsRaceTwo victories, the 2015 USAC National Sprint Car champ was a runner-up finisher in 2018 and holds a pair of 5th place results in 2015 and 2018. Ballou also holds the 8-lap track record for USAC Sprint Cars at Eldora with a time of 2:05.51, set on 4/21/2012.

Grant (Ione, Calif.), likewise, is a USAC Sprint Car track record holder at Eldora, turning 30 laps in 8:26.25 to best the field during his first #LetsRaceTwo victory in 2015, which came on a last lap pass of C.J. Leary in traffic. Grant, a three-time USAC Sprint winner at Eldora, also captured a 4-Crown score in 2016 sandwiched between his two #LetsRaceTwo triumphs in 2015 and 2017. The reigning USAC Silver Crown champion took 4th in both 2017 and 2018’s #LetsRaceTwo and was the fastest qualifier in the most recent event held in 2019.

Current USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car point leader Brady Bacon won the #LetsRaceTwo opener in 2018. He’s won twice at Eldora in USAC Sprint Car competition, also taking a 4-Crown matinee in 2014, and a Silver Crown score in 2019. The three-time USAC Sprint champ from Broken Arrow, Okla. has finished inside the top-five in each of his past five #LetsRaceTwo starts, including 3rd in 2017, a 4th in 2018 as well as a pair of 3rds in both 2019 runs. In the event, he’s also finished as the runner-up in 2016 and 5th in 2016 and was the fastest qualifier on both nights in 2017.

Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) possesses his own #LetsRaceTwo victory lane story at Eldora back in 2018. The USAC career Triple Crown champion’s Eldora USAC stats have been sublime with another Sprint victory in 2013 as well as a couple of Silver Crown wins in 2013 and 2016. At #LetsRaceTwo, Windom’s stats display top-five finishes in each of his last five starts, notching a finish in each position across the board: 1st in 2018, 2nd in 2017, 3rd in 2018, 4th in 2019 and 5th in 2019. Add onto that a fast qualifying time for Windom during the 2016 race.

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) has won both a USAC Sprint Car and Silver Crown feature at Eldora, in 2017 and 2018, respectively, but, as of yet, hasn’t cracked victory lane at #LetsRaceTwo. He’s been oh-so-close over the years in the event, finishing 2nd four times, including 2015, 2016 and on both nights in 2019. The 2019 series champ has been the fastest qualifier on three occasions, in 2018 and twice in 2019, and also owns a 3rd place result in 2015 and a 4th in 2016.

Matt Westfall’s success at Eldora runs the gamut from open wheel cars to fendered machines. The Pleasant Hill, Ohio driver won his lone USAC National Sprint Car feature at “The Big E” in 2006. He backed that up with a pair of Eldora track championships in a modified in 2014 and in a late model in 2015. His latest #LetsRaceTwo run resulted in his best finish in the event, a 6th in 2019. He was also 8th in 2018. The 1998 NAMARS Midget titlist is also the holder of USAC’s 6-lap Sprint Car track record at Eldora, a 1:37.56 set on 6/19/2004.

Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) has only finished outside the top-ten once in 10 career #LetsRaceTwo starts, anchored by a personal-best 3rd place result in 2018 and 4th place runs in 2017 and 2019, plus a 6th in 2017, a 7th in both 2018 and 2019, a 9th in 2015 and 2016, and a 10th in 2015. Twice, Stockon was the fastest qualifier at #LetsRaceTwo, both occurring on back-to-back nights in 2015.

Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) is another driver highly eager to experience that breakthrough moment to win his first USAC race at Eldora, finishing 2nd in the Silver Crown car in both 2018 and 2019. His 3rd place result in 2017 is the best of his #LetsRaceTwo finishes. KTJ was also 5th in 2018, 6th in both 2018 and 2019, 8th in 2019, and 10th in 2015. He garnered fast time honors once at #LetsRaceTwo in 2018.

Past USAC National Sprint Car Rookies of the Year, Scotty Weir (2006) and Stevie Sussex (2017), will also make returns to #LetsRaceTwo. Weir (Marion, Ind.) finished a best of 9th in 2017 and 10th in 2016 while Sussex (Tempe, Ariz.) took 7th in his only previous event start in 2017.

A pair of past USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget champions, Tanner Thorson and Logan Seavey, will make their first USAC National Sprint Car appearances on the famed half-mile this weekend.

Thorson (Minden, Nev.), the leading Rookie of the Year candidate with the series, has won two of his last three USAC Sprint Car starts, the first two of his career, during Keystone Invasion in Pennsylvania in April. The 2016 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget champion took 2nd in a midget at Eldora in 2016, and was 4th in 2015, 5th in 2017, 6th in 2013 and 10th in 2019, and also made his first career USAC Silver Crown start at the track in 2015.

Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) will compete for Baldwin/Fox/Curb-Agajanian this weekend at Eldora. The instantly recognizable orange No. 5 has competed on the USAC trail won at #LetsRaceTwo in 2018 with Windom driving, and this year, has made four USAC Sprint Car starts with Dave Darland behind the wheel. Darland is on the mend after suffering a stroke on April 23. Seavey, however, does have Eldora experience in both a midget and in a NASCAR Truck. In the truck, he led a race-high 53 laps before finishing 8th and, in the midget, he finished 3rd in both 2018 and 2019, leading three laps late in the latter of the two events.

Making USAC National Sprint Car debuts at Eldora this weekend are 2017 USAC West Coast Sprint Car champion Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.), 2019 MOWA Sprint Car titlist Paul Nienhiser (Chapin, Ill.) and 2020 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Jadon Rogers (Worthington, Ind.). Brandon Mattox (Terre Haute, Ind.), the 2020 USAC National Most Improved Driver, is eying his first USAC Sprint Car feature start at Eldora. He’s returning to Eldora for the first time since enduring a hard crash during qualifying for the first ever #LetsRaceTwo event in 2015.

This Friday and Saturday at Eldora, ticket sales begin at the main gate and turn 4 at 1:30pm ET; the turn 3 pit gate opens at 2pm; the spectator gates open at 2pm; and hot laps begin at 6pm with qualifying and racing for both divisions immediately following.

Tickets for the dream doubleheader, featuring USAC and the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars together on consecutive nights, are on sale now at https://eldoraspeedway.com/tickets. All seats are reserved. If the capacity level isn’t met during pre-sales prior to the race, tickets will be available at the gate.

The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars from Eldora can be watched LIVE on FloRacing both nights at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-625, 2-Justin Grant-602, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr.-586, 4-Tanner Thorson-543, 5-C.J. Leary-522, 6-Robert Ballou-502, 7-Chris Windom-499, 8-Jake Swanson-491, 9-Chase Stockon-370, 10-Paul Nienhiser-341.

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 9/22/2006 – Jerry Coons Jr. – 14.712 – 122.349

4 Laps – 7/29/1962 – Don Davis – 1:22.39 – 87.389

6 Laps – 6/19/2004 – Matt Westfall – 1:37.56 – 110.701

8 Laps – 4/21/2012 – Robert Ballou – 2:05.51 – 114.732

10 Laps – 8/6/2005 – Bill Rose – 2:40.19 – 112.367

12 Laps – 4/1/2006 – Jay Drake – 3:10.23 – 113.547

15 Laps – 8/7/2004 – Josh Wise – 4:42.31 – 95.640

30 Laps – 5/9/2015 – Justin Grant – 8:26.25 – 106.667

40 Laps – 6/10/1972 – Sam Sessions – 12:27.59 – 96.309

50 Laps – 10/6/1974 – Pancho Carter – 16:57.72 – 88.433

ALL-TIME #LETSRACETWO USAC SPRINT WINS:

2-Robert Ballou, Tyler Courtney & Justin Grant

1-Brady Bacon, Chad Boespflug, Bryan Clauson & Chris Windom

ALL-TIME #LETSRACETWO USAC SPRINT WINNERS:

2015: Robert Ballou (5/8) & Justin Grant (5/9)

2016: Bryan Clauson (5/6) & Chad Boespflug (5/7)

2017: Justin Grant (5/12) & Robert Ballou (5/13)

2018: Brady Bacon (5/11) & Chris Windom (5/12)

2019: Tyler Courtney (5/10) & Tyler Courtney (7/17)

ALL-TIME ELDORA USAC SPRINT CAR WINS

1. (13) Jack Hewitt

2. (9) Larry Dickson & Tracy Hines

4. (7) Pancho Carter & Rich Vogler

6. (6) Bubby Jones, Rollie Beale & Tom Bigelow

9. (5) Dave Darland, Jac Haudenschild & Robert Ballou

12. (4) Jay Drake, Kevin Doty, Kevin Huntley, Sam Sessions, Steve Butler, Tony Elliott & Tyler Courtney

19. (3) Billy Cassella, Frankie Kerr, Greg Weld, J.J. Yeley, Jerry Coons, Jr., Jud Larson, Justin Grant, Lee Kunzman, Rick Hood, Rob Chaney, Sheldon Kinser

30. (2) Brady Bacon, Bruce Walkup, Bud Kaeding, Chris Windom, Derek Davidson, Don Branson, Gary Bettenhausen, George Snider, Jan Opperman, Larry Cannon, Larry Rice, Levi Jones, Mickey Shaw, Steve Kinser

44. (1) Allen Crowe, Arnie Knepper, Bill Puterbaugh, Boston Reid, Brad Sweet, Brian Tyler, Bryan Clauson, Byron Reed, C.J. Leary, Chad Boespflug, Clark Templeman, Danny Smith, Dave Peperak, Dickie Gaines, Don Nordhorn, Eddie Leavitt, Jackie Howerton, Jerry Poland, Jimmy Sills, Joe Saldana, Johnny Rutherford, Jon Stanbrough, Kyle Larson, Mario Andretti, Matt Westfall, Red Riegel, Rick Ungar, Robbie Stanley, Roger McCluskey, Stan Bowman, Terry Shepherd, Thomas Meseraull, Tony Stewart & Tray House

ALL-TIME ELDORA USAC SPRINT WINNERS:

1962: Stan Bowman (4/22) & Roger McCluskey (7/29)

1963: Allen Crowe (5/12)

1964: Johnny Rutherford (4/5) & Jud Larson (7/5)

1965: Jud Larson (4/18), Jud Larson (5/9), Red Riegel (7/3) & Don Branson (10/17)

1966: Arnie Knepper (4/3), Larry Dickson (4/17), Don Branson (7/3) & Mario Andretti (9/4)

1967: Rollie Beale (4/16), Mickey Shaw (7/2) & Rollie Beale (7/22)

1968: Rollie Beale (4/7), Larry Dickson (7/20) & Mickey Shaw (9/29)

1969: Tom Bigelow (4/6), Larry Cannon (6/8) & Greg Weld (7/26)

1970: Gary Bettenhausen (4/5), Greg Weld (5/2), Larry Dickson (7/25), Greg Weld (8/15) & Larry Dickson (9/11)

1971: Gary Bettenhausen (4/4), Sammy Sessions (6/12), Larry Dickson (7/24) & Bill Puterbaugh (9/19)

1972: Rollie Beale (4/2), Sammy Sessions (6/10), Lee Kunzman (7/22), Jerry Poland (9/17), Sammy Sessions (10/22) & Don Nordhorn (10/22)

1973: George Snider (4/1), Sammy Sessions (4/29), Lee Kunzman (8/11), Pancho Carter (9/16), Lee Kunzman (10/21) & Pancho Carter (10/21)

1974: Jan Opperman (3/31), Bruce Walkup (7/13), Pancho Carter (10/6) & Larry Cannon (10/6)

1975: Tom Bigelow (4/13), Rollie Beale (6/21), Billy Cassella (7/12), Rollie Beale (10/5) & Larry Dickson (10/5)

1976: Sheldon Kinser (3/28), Larry Dickson (4/11), Jackie Howerton (6/19), Clark Templeman (6/20), Jan Opperman (7/10), Tom Bigelow (8/7), Pancho Carter (9/19), Tom Bigelow (10/9), Pancho Carter (10/10) & Pancho Carter (10/10)

1977: Tom Bigelow (4/10), Bubby Jones (4/17), George Snider (4/17), Tom Bigelow (6/18), Bruce Walkup (6/19), Pancho Carter (7/9), Bubby Jones (9/18), Eddie Leavitt (10/9) & Bubby Jones (10/9)

1978: Joe Saldana (6/17) & Bubby Jones (9/17)

1979: Bubby Jones (4/29), Bubby Jones (6/2), Larry Rice (8/25), Billy Cassella (10/14) & Billy Cassella (10/14)

1980: Rich Vogler (4/6), Larry Dickson (7/26), Sheldon Kinser (10/12) & Larry Dickson (7/12)

1981: Dave Peperak (4/25), Sheldon Kinser (6/20), Rich Vogler (7/3) & Steve Kinser (10/11)

1982: Jack Hewitt (4/24), Jac Haudenschild (7/17) & Steve Kinser (10/3)

1983: Rich Vogler (6/4) Jack Hewitt (8/2) & Jack Hewitt (9/25)

1984: Jac Haudenschild (4/1), Steve Butler (4/28), Rick Hood (7/14) & Jack Hewitt (8/16)

1985: Jac Haudenschild (4/27), Rick Hood (4/28) & Larry Rice (10/6)

1986: Rich Vogler (4/5), Rick Hood (4/26) & Rich Vogler (9/28)

1987: Rich Vogler (3/28), Rick Ungar (4/25), Rich Vogler (6/13) & Tony Elliott (9/27)

1988: Jac Haudenschild (3/27), Jack Hewitt (4/23), Jack Hewitt (5/14), Jack Hewitt (6/18), Steve Butler (7/16) & Steve Butler (9/25)

1989: Steve Butler (9/24)

1990: Jack Hewitt (4/7) & Jack Hewitt (9/30)

1991: Jack Hewitt (9/22)

1992: Terry Shepherd (3/28) & Danny Smith (10/4)

1993: Robbie Stanley (3/27), Jack Hewitt (8/11) & Tony Elliott (10/3)

1994: Frankie Kerr (4/2), Tray House (6/25), Frankie Kerr (8/10) & Kevin Doty (9/25)

1995: Kevin Doty (4/1), Byron Reed (8/9) & Tony Stewart (9/23)

1996: Frankie Kerr (8/7) & Jimmy Sills (9/28)

1997: Kevin Huntley (3/29), Kevin Huntley (6/22), Brian Tyler (8/6) & Jack Hewitt (9/20)

1998: Kevin Doty (5/2), Dave Darland (5/24), Kevin Doty (6/20) & Jack Hewitt (9/26)

1999: Derek Davidson (3/27), Derek Davidson (5/1), Tracy Hines (5/30), Tracy Hines (7/28) & Dave Darland (9/25)

2000: Jay Drake (4/1), Dave Darland (4/29), Tony Elliott (5/28) & Tracy Hines (9/30)

2001: Tracy Hines (4/28), Jay Drake (6/22), J.J. Yeley (6/23) & Bud Kaeding (9/22)

2002: J.J. Yeley (5/26), Tony Elliott (6/22) & Bud Kaeding (9/21)

2003: Boston Reid (5/3), J.J. Yeley (5/25), Jon Stanbrough (6/21) & Jac Haudenschild (9/20 – SE)

2004: Jay Drake (6/19), Kevin Huntley (8/7) & Dickie Gaines (9/25)

2005: Jay Drake (4/30), Rob Chaney (5/29), Kevin Huntley (6/18), Rob Chaney (8/6) & Levi Jones (9/24)

2006: Jerry Coons, Jr. (4/1), Rob Chaney (4/29), Matt Westfall (6/17) & Tracy Hines (9/23)

2007: Robert Ballou (4/28) & Robert Ballou (9/22)

2008: Tracy Hines (5/10), Tracy Hines (6/14) & Brad Sweet (9/20)

2009: Jerry Coons, Jr. (4/11) & Jerry Coons, Jr. (9/26)

2010: Robert Ballou (5/12) & Levi Jones (9/25)

2011: Kyle Larson (9/24)

2012: Tracy Hines (4/21), Dave Darland (7/28) & Tracy Hines (9/22)

2013: Chris Windom (9/21)

2014: Dave Darland (4/19) & Brady Bacon (9/21)

2015: Robert Ballou (5/8), Justin Grant (5/9) & Thomas Meseraull (9/26)

2016: Bryan Clauson (5/6), Chad Boespflug (5/7) & Justin Grant (9/24)

2017: Justin Grant (5/12), Robert Ballou (5/13) & C.J. Leary (9/23)

2018: Brady Bacon (5/11), Chris Windom (5/12) & Tyler Courtney (9/22)

2019: Tyler Courtney (5/10), Tyler Courtney (7/17) & Tyler Courtney (9/28)

#LETSRACETWO USAC SPRINT RESULTS (2015-PRESENT):

2015 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Jon Stanbrough, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Thomas Meseraull, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Jerry Coons Jr., 7. Dave Darland, 8. Shane Cottle, 9. Aaron Farney, 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Chris Windom, 12. Kevin Thomas Jr., 13. Landon Simon, 14. Daron Clayton, 15. Matt Goodnight, 16. Brady Bacon, 17. Chad Boespflug, 18. Dallas Hewitt, 19. Jake Simmons, 20. Kody Swanson, 21. Justin Grant, 22. Dustin Smith. NT

2015 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Justin Grant, 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Aaron Farney, 5. Robert Ballou, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. Chase Stockon, 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 11. Chris Windom, 12. Dallas Hewitt, 13. Landon Simon, 14. Kody Swanson, 15. Adam Cruea, 16. Brandon Whited, 17. Tyler Hewitt, 18. Robert Bell, 19. Matt Goodnight, 20. Daron Clayton, 21. Jerry Coons Jr. 8:26.25

2016 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Dallas Hewitt, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Tyler Courtney, 7. Chad Boespflug, 8. Shane Cottle, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Kody Swanson, 11. Max McGhee, 12. Chase Stockon, 13. Chris Windom, 14. Scotty Weir, 15. Kevin Thomas Jr., 16. Kyle Cummins, 17. Justin Grant, 18. Aaron Farney, 19. Carson Short, 20. Jerry Coons Jr., 21. Cody Gardner, 22. Robert Ballou, 23. Jarett Andretti, 24. Tony DiMattia. NT

2016 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Chad Boespflug, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. C.J. Leary, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Bryan Clauson, 7. Kody Swanson, 8. Carson Short, 9. Chase Stockon, 10. Scotty Weir, 11. Brandon Whited, 12. Aaron Farney, 13. Dave Darland, 14. Shane Cottle, 15. Dallas Hewitt, 16. Tony DiMattia, 17. Cole Ketcham, 18. Max McGhee, 19. Kyle Cummins, 20. Matt Westfall, 21. Landon Simon, 22. Chris Windom, 23. Robert Ballou. NT

2017 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Dallas Hewitt, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Chase Stockon, 5. Thomas Meseraull, 6. Shane Cottle, 7. Robert Ballou, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. Tyler Courtney, 10. Chris Windom, 11. Scotty Weir, 12. Aaron Farney, 13. C.J. Leary, 14. Jarett Andretti, 15. Chad Wilson, 16. Dave Darland, 17. Chad Boespflug, 18. Josh Hodges, 19. Landon Simon, 20. Dustin Smith, 21. Isaac Chapple, 22. Corey Smith, 23. Nick Bilbee. NT

2017 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Stevie Sussex, 8. Dave Darland, 9. Scotty Weir, 10. Aaron Farney, 11. Chad Boespflug, 12. C.J. Leary, 13. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 14. Josh Hodges, 15. Isaac Chapple, 16. Corey Smith, 17. Tyler Hewitt, 18. Mario Clouser, 19. Matt Goodnight, 20. Landon Simon, 21. Kyle Simon, 22. Toby Alfrey. NT

2018 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (8), 2. Robert Ballou (1), 3. Chris Windom (2), 4. Justin Grant (10), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 6. Tyler Courtney (3), 7. Chase Stockon (5), 8. Dave Darland (12), 9. C.J. Leary (4), 10. Kyle Cummins (11), 11. Joe Stornetta (9), 12. Nick Bilbee (14), 13. Dallas Hewitt (16), 14. Matt Westfall (15), 15. Chad Wilson (18), 16. Paul Dues (17), 17. Isaac Chapple (13), 18. Chad Boespflug (7), 19. Carmen Perigo (19), 20. Matt Goodnight (20). 9:24.44

2018 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (2), 2. Tyler Courtney (5), 3. Chase Stockon (3), 4. Brady Bacon (10), 5. Robert Ballou (8), 6. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (4), 7. C.J. Leary (6), 8. Matt Westfall (12), 9. Kyle Cummins (15), 10. Dallas Hewitt (14), 11. Dave Darland (11), 12. Paul Dues (20), 13. Chad Boespflug (9), 14. Carmen Perigo (18), 15. Chad Wilson (17), 16. Isaac Chapple (13), 17. Riley VanHise (21), 18. Bill Rose (16), 19. Matt Goodnight (19), 20. Joe Stornetta (1), 21. Justin Grant (7). NT

2019 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (7), 2. C.J. Leary (6), 3. Brady Bacon (5), 4. Chris Windom (10), 5. Carson Short (3), 6. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (2), 7. Chase Stockon (4), 8. Justin Grant (1), 9. Jason McDougal (12), 10. Isaac Chapple (18), 11. Ty Tilton (17), 12. Nick Bilbee (20), 13. Matt Westfall (16), 14. Dustin Smith (21), 15. Carmen Perigo (15), 16. Brian VanMeveren (23), 17. Matt Goodnight (22), 18. Dustin Ingle (19), 19. Josh Hodges (14), 20. Timmy Buckwalter (9), 21. Chad Boespflug (13), 22. Robert Ballou (8). 23. Dave Darland (11). NT

2019 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (4), 2. C.J. Leary (5), 3. Brady Bacon (3), 4. Chase Stockon (2), 5. Chris Windom (9), 6. Matt Westfall (10), 7. Tom Harris (18), 8. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (1), 9. Zane Hendricks (8), 10. Isaac Chapple (13), 11. Dallas Hewitt (19), 12. Scotty Weir (17), 13. Carson Short (7), 14. Jason McDougal (11), 15. Dustin Christie (14), 16. Dave Darland (15), 17. Brody Roa (12), 18. Matt Goodnight (21), 19. Michael Fischesser (22), 20. Corey Smith (20), 21. Justin Grant (6), 22. Brian VanMeveren (23), 23. Kody Swanson (16). NT