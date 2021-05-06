Hagar Hustles to First Feature Triumph of the Season at Riverside International Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (May 5, 2021) – Derek Hagar captured his first feature victory of the season last Saturday when he swept the Spring Fling Special at Riverside International Speedway.

“We drew on the front row of the heat race and started inside of Marshall (Skinner),” he said. “He pressured me and kept me honest every lap. We held on to get the win. We were in the third heat so that put us starting third in the feature. The polesitter crashed on the first lap so that put us on the pole for the restart.”

Hagar followed his heat race win by leading the distance of the feature for the victory.

“I didn’t feel like we were the best car,” he said. “The track was totally different from one end to the other. Turns three and four were slick and a little choppy and turns one and two were smooth and pretty heavy. We had to be free enough for turns one and two so it hindered my entry of how to get through the corner. That was the most uncomfortable that I’ve been lately, but we made it work.”

The triumph provides momentum entering the inaugural Melvin Holcomb Classic this Saturday at Riverside International Speedway.

“It’s shaping up to be a pretty big weekend with a big car count between all the classes,” Hagar said. “I think there will be between 18 to 25 cars for 360s. Hopefully we can carry some of this momentum from this race into Saturday and have another strong performance.”

QUICK RESULTS –

May 1 – Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. – Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (3).

SEASON STATS –

6 races, 1 win, 2 top fives, 4 top 10s, 4 top 15s, 6 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., for the Melvin Holcomb Classic

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DerekHagarRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HagarDerek

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – FK Rod Ends

From the wilds of Baja, Mexico, to the “Good Ole Boys” of NASCAR, from mowers to fitness equipment, FK Rod Ends is there with an evolving program designed to supply rod end products to users everywhere. For more information, visit http://www.FKRodEnds.com.

“Maria and the crew at FK Rod Ends are awesome to work with,” Hagar said. “They take pride in their products and that’s why we choose to run FK Rod Ends.”

Hagar would like to thank B&D Towing and Recovery, Dynotech Performance, J&J Auto Racing, FK Rod Ends, Fragola Performance Systems, Summit Truck Group, Killer Coatings, Administrative Consulting Services, Xtreme Race Graphics, Southern Collision Centre, Jeff’s Heating and Cooling, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, DHR Suspension, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Valvoline and Ti64 for their continued support.