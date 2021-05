LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (May 7, 2021) — The “Sprint Wars” program featuring the ASCS National Tour, Great Lakes Super Sprints, Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, and Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series scheduled for Friday at I-96 Speedway has been cancelled due to inclement weather that would not allow the track crew to prepare the racing surface.

The program scheduled for Saturday is still on as scheduled.