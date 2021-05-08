Courtney Wins Fifth Consecutive USAC Feature at Eldora

By T.J. Buffenabrger

ROSSBURG, Ohio (May 8, 2021) — Tyler Courtney picked up his fifth consecutive USAC National Sprint Car Series feature victory at Eldora Speedway Saturday afternoon during the rain delayed portion of the #letsracetwo program. Courtney from Indianapolis, Indiana started on the pole position and was never challenged in route to the $10,000 victory driving the Clauson/Marshall/Newman racing owned car, lapping up to sixth place in the process.

“It’s pretty special. I never thought I’d win one race here, let along five in a row. This is incredible,” Courtney said in victory lane of his dominating win. We have something figure out with this place. Its just awesome coming back here. Thanks to Roger (Slack), Tony (Stewart), and everyone here at Eldora for putting up extra money for the USAC guys.”

Courtney took off at the green flag leaving Jadon Rogers and Robert Ballou racing for second position on the opening lap. Ballou took the position through turns three and four and tried keeping pace with Courtney.

Courtney had built u a 4.573 second lead by lap seven as he started to overtake slower cars. Ballou at one point cut that lead down to 3.603 seconds as Courtney navigated through the slower cars. Eventually Courtney found his way through the traffic and built his lead back up to 5.477 seconds at the finish.

Ballou held on for second with Rogers rounding out the podium.

Afterwards Courtney called the dominating performance a team effort including the work put into to qualifying before Friday’s portion was postponed to Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a combination of everything,” said Courtney. “We had great track position because we qualified really good. We caught it perfect last night to catch the invert and put us on the front row. It makes the night a lot smoother when you can start up front. We also had a really good car at the same time.”

#LetsRaceTwo

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday May 8, 2012

Qualifying (Held May 7):

1. 2-David Gravel, 12.608 (NTR)

2. 21-Brian Brown, 12.721

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.745

4. 5-Spencer Bayston, 12.795

5. 9-James McFadden, 12.831

6. 13-Justin Peck, 12.837

7. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.838

8. 11-Ian Madsen, 12.858

9. 14-Kerry Madsen, 12.861

10. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 12.872

11. 39-Daryn Pittman, 12.884

12. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.888

13. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.894

14. 10-Zeb Wise, 12.904

15. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 12.919

16. 83-Aaron Reutzel, 12.922

17. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.930

18. 1A-Jacob Allen, 12.930

19. 26-Cory Eliason, 12.932

20. 7S-Jason Sides, 12.940

21. 19-Parker Price-Miller, 12.946

22. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.007

23. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.058

24. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.067

25. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.067

26. 22-Jac Haudenschild, 13.083

27. 19M-Brent Marks, 13.104

28. 18X-Cole Macedo, 13.154

29. 97-Cole Duncan, 13.183

30. 18S-Bryce Schmitt, 14.406

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 2-David Gravel

2. 9-James McFadden

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart

4. 14-Kerry Madsen

5. 15-Donny Schatz

6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi

7. W20-Greg Wilson

8. 97-Cole Duncan

9. 19-Parker Price-Miller

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 21-Brian Brown

2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

3. 13-Justin Peck

4. 11K-Kraig Kinser

5. 22-Jac Haudenschild

6. 10-Zeb Wise

7. 1A-Jacob Allen

8. 11N-Harli White

9. 18S-Bryce Schmitt

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 7-Tyler Courtney

2. 19M-Brent Marks

3. 41-Carson Macedo

4. 49-Brad Sweet

5. 39-Daryn Pittman

6. 26-Cory Eliason

7. 35-Zach Hampton

8. 2C-Wayne Johnson

9. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild

2. 5-Spencer Bayston

3. 11-Ian Madsen

4. 83-Aaron Reutzel

5. 24-Rico Abreu

6. 7S-Jason Sides

7. 18X-Cole Macedo

8. 49D-Shawn Dancer

9. 20G-Noah Gass

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Dash (6 Laps):

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney

3. 19M-Brent Marks

4. 2-David Gravel

5. 21-Brian Brown

6. 5-Spencer Bayston

7. 9-James McFadden

8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

(Finish determined the first eight starting positions for the A-Main)

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps):

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi

2. 10-Zeb Wise

3. 1A-Jacob Allen

4. 2C-Wayne Johnson

5. W20-Greg Wilson

6. 7S-Jason Sides

7. 18X-Cole Macedo

8. 97-Cole Duncan

9. 19-Parker Price-Miller

10. 49D-Shawn Dancer

11. 11N-Harli White

12. 20G-Noah Gass

13. 18S-Bryce Schmitt

14. 35-Zach Hampton

15. 26-Cory Eliason

16. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney

2. 12-Robert Ballou

3. 61M-Jadon Rogers

4. 4-Justin Grant

5. 19-Chris Windom

6. 69-Brady Bacon

7. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr.

8. 5S-Chase Stockon

9. 33M-Matt Westfall

10. 5-Logan Seavey

11. 77M-C.J. Leary

12. 52-Issac Chapple

13. 21AZ-Jake Swanson

14. 5N-Paul Nienhiser

15. 18-Dallas Hewitt

16. 19S-Steven Drevicki

17. 28-Brandon Mattox

18. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson

19. 77-Stevie Sussex

20. 21-Carmen Perigo

21. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett

22. 21B-Ryan Barr