AUSTIN LIGGETT LEADS USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS TO PETALUMA

By Lance Jennings

MAY 10, 2021… After a break in the schedule, the “mighty midgets” of the USAC Western States will clash at Petaluma Speedway (Petaluma, CA) this Saturday, May 15th. Promoted by Rick Faeth, the fourth point race will also feature the USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars, WMR Western Midgets, and 600 Micro Sprints. The show will follow COVID-19 protocols and face coverings are required for people on the grounds. The Pit Gates will open at noon, The Front Gates open at 4:00pm, Practice starts at 5:00pm, and Racing at “The Fastest 3/8 Mile Dirt Oval in Northern California” will begin at 6:00pm. For event information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE). Floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– PETALUMA SPEEDWAY HAS A MANDATORY COMPETITOR COVID-19 WAIVER FORM AT petaluma-speedway.com/covid-waiver.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272730-78 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY.

– The USAC Western States Midget Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

Heading into Saturday’s race, the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds has hosted twelve USAC Western Midget races. Shane Golobic won the October 6, 2012 debut and Frankie Guerrini topped the last appearance on October 24, 2020. Ronnie Gardner and Alex Schutte lead all drivers with three wins as Gardner, the five-time champion, set the 1-lap track record of 14.200 on October 5, 2013. The series win list at Petaluma Speedway is at the end of this release.

After winning at Tulare on April 17th, Austin Liggett (Linden, CA) holds a 23-point lead over the competition. Racing the family owned #83 Excel Environmental Services / Liggett Trucking Spike, the 2018 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion has one heat race victory, three top-10 finishes and 27 feature laps led on the season. Liggett will be looking for his fourth career USAC Western States Midget victory this Saturday night.

Shannon McQueen (Bakersfield, CA) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Driving the McQueen Racing #7 Simpson Race Products / Lucas Oil Bullet, the 2012 Champion scored a third place finish at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway. With three top-10 finishes on the year, McQueen will have her sights on her first victory at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

After finishing second at the Tulare County Fairgrounds, Ben Worth (Coalinga, CA) has climbed to third in the point standings. Piloting Dean Alexander’s #5K Walker Air Filtration / WFX Spike, the 2019 Rookie of the Year has posted one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award and two top-10 finishes on the season. At Petaluma, Worth will be looking for the second triumph of his career.

Blake Bower (Brentwood, CA) sits fourth in the USAC Western States Midget point chase. Racing Tony Boscacci’s #9 Orland Public Auto Auction / Solid Buy Guys Stealth, the leading rookie contender scored fourteenth at Tulare after an early exit. With two heat race victories and two top-10 finishes on the season, Bower will have his sights on his first win at Petaluma.

David Prickett (Fresno, CA) ranks fifth in the championship point standings. Driving the Neverlift Motorsports’ #22Q Monster Seal / Western Performance Spike, the 2012 Dirt Series Champion finished thirteenth at Tulare after an early exit. With two top-10 finishes, Prickett will be looking to add the Petaluma trophy to his collection.

While Bower leads the chase for rookie honors, Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, CA), Colby Johnson (Penngrove, CA), Jake Andreotti (Castro Valley, CA), Jarrett Soares (Gilroy, CA), Troy Morris III (Bakersfield, CA), and Colton Raudman (Redding, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Kyle Beilman, Dylan Ito, C.J. Sarna, Ron Hazelton, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, Alex Schutte, “Fireball” Maria Cofer, and more.

Petaluma Speedway is located on the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, California at 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Adult Grandstand Tickets are $20 and Senior Tickets (65 & Over) are $16. Military Tickets are $16, Junior Tickets (12-15) are $12, Children Tickets (6-12) are $12, and Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. The show will follow COVID-19 protocols and face coverings are required for people on the grounds. For more information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE).

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the USAC Western States Midget Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the USAC Western States Midget Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: *1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby, 2020-NO AWARD.

PETALUMA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET TRACK RECORD: Ronnie Gardner – 14.200 (10/05/13)

PETALUMA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 3-Ronnie Gardner, 3-Alex Schutte, 2-Maria Cofer, 2-Michael Faccinto, 1-Shane Golobic, 1-Frankie Guerrini.

2021 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Mitchel Moles.

2021 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1. Austin Liggett-228, 2. Shannon McQueen-205, 3. Ben Worth-176, 4. Blake Bower ®-167, 5. David Prickett-159, 6. Mitchel Moles-148, 7. Brody Fuson ®-139, 8. Kyle Beilman-133, 9. Dylan Ito-130, 10. C.J. Sarna-124, 11. Ron Hazelton-117, –. Terry Nichols-117, 13. Alex Schutte-113, 14. Colby Johnson ®-90, 15. Chase Johnson-83, 16. Maria Cofer-81, 17. Jake Andreotti ®-77, 18. Ryan Bernal-75, –. Tony Gualda ®-75, 20. Davey Ray-72, 21. Jarrett Soares ®-71, 22. Max Adams ®-65, 23. Troy Rutherford-60, 24. Troy Morris III ®-50, 25. Colton Raudman ®-41, 26. Jake Vermeer-27.