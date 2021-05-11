From Lawrenceburg Speedway

World of Outlaws: Memorial Day Spectacular

Get your tickets now!! The discount ends on Friday!!

You can choose your seats and we will mail your tickets to you! By purchasing advance tickets you can utilize our VIP Redemption Center on race-day!

Racing will feature:

World of Outlaws Sprint Cars

KOI Auto Parts Modifieds

Advanced Tickets are for reserved seating which is the entire main grandstand on the front stretch of the race way. General Admission tickets, which is the Turns 1 & 2 Area and the back-stretch will be available on race-day.

ORDER DISCOUNT TICKETS NOW, CLICK HERE!!

**If you would like assistance with your order, please call 812-539-4700 and leave a message. A Lawrenceburg Speedway representative will call you back**

Pricing: (DAY OF EVENT)

Reserved Seating: (Main Grand Stand on Front Stretch)

$39 (all ages)

General Admission: (Turns 1 & 2 Area)

Adults: $34

Kids 7-12: $7

6 & Under: FREE

Pit Pass: $45 (all ages)