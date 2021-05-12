Huset’s Speedway Welcomes Northern Outlaw Sprint Association This Sunday

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 11, 2021) – Huset’s Speedway is hosting the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association this Sunday following a successful season opener last weekend.

The high-banked dirt oval welcomes the NOSA Series to join the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig. The Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series are also part of the racing program.

It has been nearly a decade since Huset’s Speedway has hosted the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association, which last competed at the track on May 29, 2011. Sunday marks the first of eight NOSA Series races at Huset’s Speedway this year.

The track has showcased one 410ci winged sprint car event for the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig this season with Austin McCarl advancing from eighth to win the season opener last Sunday.

Cory Yeigh captured the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event from the seventh starting position and Jesse Lindberg won the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature last Sunday.

The track opens for this Sunday’s race at 3 p.m. in the pits and 4 p.m. in the grandstands. Hot laps kick off the on-track action at 6:30 p.m. with racing to follow.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students ages 12-years-old to 18-years old. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free. Additionally, fans can upgrade tickets to the Turn One Suite for just $20.

DIRTVision is offering a live video stream for fans who can’t make it to the track.

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Austin McCarl – 1 (May 9)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 9)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9)

UP NEXT –

Sunday featuring the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.