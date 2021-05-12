USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS INVADE PETALUMA SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

MAY 11, 2021… This Saturday, May 15th, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will rumble at Petaluma Speedway (Petaluma, CA) for their third point race of the season. Promoted by Steve Faria, the open wheel card will also showcase the USAC Western States Midgets, point race will also feature the USAC Western States Midgets, WMR Western Midgets, and 600 Micro Sprints. The show will follow COVID-19 protocols and face coverings are required for people on the grounds. The Pit Gates will open at noon, The Front Gates open at 4:00pm, Practice starts at 5:00pm, and Racing at “The Fastest 3/8 Mile Dirt Oval in Northern California” will begin at 6:00pm. For event information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE). Floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– 2021 ENGINE RULES: Legal ASCS spec cylinder head w/ 2 3/16 Injector/Restrictor; or 2 3/16 with any open legal head. All Open head must be within 1 degree of OEM Head. All heads ASCS and Open must be Chevy 23 degree plus or minus 1 degree. Ford 20 degree plus or minus 1 degree. Dodge 18 degree plus or minus 1 degree.

– 2021 WEIGHT RULE: 1,475 lbs. with driver for cars with an open cylinder head. Cars with an ASCS cylinder head must weigh 1,450 lbs. including driver.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: The 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A are the only approved right rear tires. The “Medium” is also legal with the USAC National, USAC/CRA, and VRA Sprint Cars. Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– PETALUMA SPEEDWAY HAS A MANDATORY COMPETITOR COVID-19 WAIVER FORM AT petaluma-speedway.com/covid-waiver.

– PETALUMA MANDATORY MUFFLERS: FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– PETALUMA TARP RULE: Tarps are mandatory under all racecars in the pit area and must stick out at least one foot at each side.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

Entering Saturday’s event, the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds has hosted five USAC West Coast Sprint Car races. “The Human Highlight Reel” Geoff Ensign won the July 29, 2017 debut and Ryan Timmons won the last appearance on October 17, 2020. Ensign and Austin Liggett lead all drivers with two Petaluma wins as “The Human Highlight Reel” set the 1-lap track record of 13.728 at the debut. The series win list at Petaluma Speedway is at the end of this release.

After winning at Tulare on April 17, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) has taken over the point lead. Piloting the May Motorsports’ #8M Fastenal / Coopers Propane Maxim, Roa has one Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier Award, two heat race victories, one hard charger award, two top-10 finishes, and 25 feature laps led on the season. The 2016 Champion has seven career wins and will be looking to add Petaluma to his win list.

Kaleb Montgomery (Templeton, CA) has climbed to second in the USAC West Coast point standings. Racing the family owned #3 Mission Country Properties / David Crye Maxim, Montgomery scored a third place finish at the Tulare County Fairgrounds. To date, the young driver has posted two top-10 finishes and 8 feature laps led in the campaign. Kaleb has one career series win and will have his sights on a victory this Saturday night.

D.J. Johnson (Stockton, CA) is tied for second in the chase for the championship. Driving his #33 Bill’s Tire Service of Pacheco / The Halstead Real Estate Eagle, Johnson led the first five laps at Tulare before finishing second to Roa. At press time, the 2013 USAC Western Classic Sprint Car Rookie of the Year has one heat race victory, and two top-10 finishes on the season. Johnson will have his sights on earning his third series win at Petaluma Speedway.

Tanner Boul (Auberry, CA) has risen to fourth in the championship point standings. Driving the family owned #99T King Racing Products / BR Motorsports Triple X, Boul ran fifth at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway. To date, the young driver has one heat race victory, one hard charger award, and two top-10 finishes on the year. Tanner will be looking for his first victory at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

“Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr. (Tipton, CA) ranks fifth in the USAC West Coast point chase. Racing his #17V Buster & Ziggy Enterprises / DeBoer & Sons Trucking Maxim, Faria placed eighth at the Tulare County Fairgrounds. At press time, the two-time champion has two top-10 finishes and will have his sights on his twelfth series win.

Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors, Cody Fendley (Placerville, CA), Jarrett Soares (Gilroy, CA), and Nate Schank (Santa Rosa, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Ryan Timmons, Austin Liggett, Shawn Arriaga, “The Human Highlight Reel” Geoff Ensign, Bruno Bianci, Norm Johns, and more.

Petaluma Speedway is located on the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, California at 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Adult Grandstand Tickets are $20 and Senior Tickets (65 & Over) are $16. Military Tickets are $16, Junior Tickets (12-15) are $12, Children Tickets (6-12) are $12, and Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. The show will follow COVID-19 protocols and face coverings are required for people on the grounds. For more information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE).

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

———————————————–

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino, 2020-NO AWARD.

PETALUMA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR TRACK RECORD: Geoff Ensign – 13.728 (07/29/17)

2021 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Ryan Bernal, 1-Brody Roa.

PETALUMA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes Non-Point Races) 2-Geoff Ensign, 2-Austin Liggett, 1-Ryan Timmons.

2021 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Brody Roa-161, 2. Kaleb Montgomery-137, 3. D.J. Johnson-137, -. Tanner Boul-117, 5. Danny Faria Jr.-110, 6. Ryan Timmons-106, 7. Austin Liggett-102, 8. Kyle Edwards-98, 9. Ryan Bernal-83, 10. Jace Vander Weerd-66, 11. Brody Fuson ®-60, 12. Cody Fendley ®-57, 13. James Herrera-53, 14. Jarrett Soares ®-49, 15. Nate Schank ®-44, 16. Logan Calderwood ®-44, 17. Jake Hodges-41, 18. Tuesday Calderwood ®-38

19. Trent Carter-34.