Reinhardt Scores First Career All Star Victory at Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (May 15, 2021) — Kyle Reinhardt scored his first career feature victory with the Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions Saturday at the Dirt Oval at Route 66. Reinhard held off Friday’s feature winner with the All Stars at I-96 Speedway, Tyler Courtney, for the victory. Cory Eliason, Cap Henry, and Bill Balog rounded out the top five.
Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1
the Dirt Oval at Route 66
Joliet, Illinois
Saturday May 15, 2021
Feature:
1. 91-Kyle Reinhardt
2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney
3. 26-Cory Eliason
4. 4-Cap Henry
5. 17B-Bill Balog
6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg
7. 11-Ian Madsen
8. 67-Buddy Kofoid
9. 39-Jake Blackhurst
10. 8M-TJ Michael
11. 2W-Scotty Neitzel
12. 5-Paul McMahan
13. 65-Jordan Goldesberry
14. 21BP-Brinton Marvel
15. 68-Dave Uttech
16. 23-Russel Borland
17. 4B-Scott Biertzer
18. 5J-Jeremy Schultz
19. 20R-Robbie Pribnow
20. 29-Hunter Custer
21. 9K-Kyle Schuett
22. 10-Zeb Wise
23. 24-Rico Abreu
24. 13-Justin Peck