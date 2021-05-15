Reinhardt Scores First Career All Star Victory at Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (May 15, 2021) — Kyle Reinhardt scored his first career feature victory with the Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions Saturday at the Dirt Oval at Route 66. Reinhard held off Friday’s feature winner with the All Stars at I-96 Speedway, Tyler Courtney, for the victory. Cory Eliason, Cap Henry, and Bill Balog rounded out the top five.

Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

the Dirt Oval at Route 66

Joliet, Illinois

Saturday May 15, 2021

Feature:

1. 91-Kyle Reinhardt

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney

3. 26-Cory Eliason

4. 4-Cap Henry

5. 17B-Bill Balog

6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg

7. 11-Ian Madsen

8. 67-Buddy Kofoid

9. 39-Jake Blackhurst

10. 8M-TJ Michael

11. 2W-Scotty Neitzel

12. 5-Paul McMahan

13. 65-Jordan Goldesberry

14. 21BP-Brinton Marvel

15. 68-Dave Uttech

16. 23-Russel Borland

17. 4B-Scott Biertzer

18. 5J-Jeremy Schultz

19. 20R-Robbie Pribnow

20. 29-Hunter Custer

21. 9K-Kyle Schuett

22. 10-Zeb Wise

23. 24-Rico Abreu

24. 13-Justin Peck