Kofoid Captured Victory from the Tail at Charleston Speedway

From POWRi

CHARLESTON, Ill. (May 21, 2021) – Michael “Buddy” Kofoid made the trip to victory lane at Charleston Speedway after overcoming tagging the tail early in the 30-lap race after he spun. Kofoid earned his fifth victory on the 2021 season which brings him to twelve career victories with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League.

Kofoid out of Penngrove, CA found himself behind the ball in the feature after getting tangled with a few cars and spinning on lap 4. Kofoid had to rejoin the field in his Keith Kunz Motorsports No. 67 in the 23rd position. After overcoming all the traffic, slide jobs from teammates, and conquering the fast Charleston Speedway, he found himself back in victory lane for the fifth time this season.

The initial green flag was short lived, but it didn’t do any harm to the front runner, Daison Pursley who led the field to green. Jade Avedisian followed behind Pursley in the runner up position and the two separated themselves from the field. As Pursley grew his advantage further from the field, Avedisian got upside down in turn two.

The field regrouped after the quick caution for Avedisian, meanwhile Kofoid snuck himself into the fifth position. After the green flag waved once again, and the field bunched back up, Kofoid found himself charging into the second position and set his sights on the leader, Pursley. With nine laps remaining, Kofoid stuck the slide job and claimed the top spot from teammate Pursley.

Kofoid led the field to the checkered flag and was followed by Pursley in second, Wiedeman crossing the finish line in third, Joe B Miller in fourth and Emerson Axsom rounded out the top five for night one at Charleston Speedway.

The Luas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, Saturday May 22nd at Charleston Speedway.

POWRi National Midget League

Charleston Speedway

Charleston, Illinois

Friday May 21, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 85T-Ryan Timms[1]

2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]

3. 67-Michael Kofoid[5]

4. 86-Brent Crews[4]

5. 97-Brenham Crouch[7]

6. 77W-Joey Wirth[9]

7. 67K-Cade Lewis[8]

8. 21-Emilio Hoover[6]

9. 2H-Luke Howard[2]

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 84-Jade Avedisian[6]

2. 91-Zach Daum[2]

3. 00-Trey Gropp[8]

4. 1K-Brayton Lynch[5]

5. 25-Taylor Reimer[7]

6. 17-Devin Camfield[4]

7. 22-Tanner Allen[3]

DNS: 19M-Ethan Mitchell

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 71K-Daison Pursley[5]

2. 3B-Shelby Bosie[1]

3. 39BC-Cole Bodine[6]

4. 72-Sam Johnson[3]

5. 71-Kaylee Bryson[4]

6. 21K-Karter Sarff[7]

7. 17B-Austin Barnhill[2]

8. 15-Emerson Axsom[8]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[2]

2. 56-Mitchell Davis[1]

3. 49-Joe B Miller[3]

4. 3N-Jake Neuman[8]

5. 47BC-Corey Day[4]

6. 26-Chance Crum[5]

7. 14H-Jason Wilson[7]

8. 27X-Tres Mehler[6]

Super Clean B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 86-Brent Crews[2]

2. 47BC-Corey Day[5]

3. 72-Sam Johnson[3]

4. 15-Emerson Axsom[12]

5. 71-Kaylee Bryson[4]

6. 77W-Joey Wirth[1]

7. 21K-Karter Sarff[6]

8. 21-Emilio Hoover[14]

9. 67K-Cade Lewis[8]

10. 2H-Luke Howard[16]

11. 26-Chance Crum[7]

12. 22-Tanner Allen[11]

13. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[17]

14. 17-Devin Camfield[9]

15. 14H-Jason Wilson[10]

16. 17B-Austin Barnhill[13]

DNS: 27X-Tres Mehler

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 67-Michael Kofoid[9]

2. 71K-Daison Pursley[2]

3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[4]

4. 49-Joe B Miller[13]

5. 15-Emerson Axsom[20]

6. 47BC-Corey Day[18]

7. 86-Brent Crews[17]

8. 3B-Shelby Bosie[11]

9. 77W-Joey Wirth[22]

10. 08-Cannon McIntosh[8]

11. 72-Sam Johnson[19]

12. 97-Brenham Crouch[15]

13. 00-Trey Gropp[3]

14. 25-Taylor Reimer[16]

15. 3N-Jake Neuman[7]

16. 71-Kaylee Bryson[21]

17. 91-Zach Daum[10]

18. 39BC-Cole Bodine[5]

19. 84-Jade Avedisian[1]

20. 85T-Ryan Timms[6]

21. 1K-Brayton Lynch[14]

22. 21K-Karter Sarff[23]

23. 56-Mitchell Davis[12]