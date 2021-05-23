Bright and Bard Win at Selinsgrove

From Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, Penn. (May 22, 2201) — A packed pit area of race cars produced the most exciting finishes of Selinsgrove Speedway’s early 75th anniversary season Saturday night with Alex Bright of Collegeville making a thrilling late-race pass by Briggs Danner of Allentown to score the victory in the 25-lap USAC East Coast 360 wingless sprint car main event.

Front-row starters Nash Ely and Briggs Danner brought the wingless sprint cars to the green flag in the main event with Danner pulling into the early lead. Alex Bright, who started fifth, advanced to third on the third circuit and then moved by fourth-place starter Kenny Miller for second on lap five.

Early in the race, Danner opened up a sizeable lead while the race for the top five positions intensified. The race’s first caution flag unfurled on lap 10 when Jason Cherry stopped in turn four. On the lap 11 restart, ninth-place starter Carmen Perigo showed some speed and challenged Bright for second to no avail.

At the halfway point, Danner led Bright, Perigo, third-place starter Mark Smith, and sixth-place starter Steve Drevicki. In the final 10 laps of the race, Bright had Danner in his sights in lapped traffic. While Danner raced the inside line, Bright stormed around the top the race track.

The second and final caution flag waved on lap 22 for Colby Womer in turn two. On the restart with three laps to go, Bright made a dive to the inside of turn one and pulled off a thrilling slider by Danner to take the lead. Danner tried to return the slider in turns three and four but Bright outraced him.

At the finish, Bright was victorious by a mere one-second margin of victory over Danner, Perigo, Smith, and Miller.

Garrett Bard of Wells Tannery passed Kenny Heffner of Watsontown with three laps to go in the 20-lap main event for his win in the PASS/IMCA 305 sprint car race.

Selinsgrove Speedway

Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania

Saturday May 22, 2021

USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 20 Alex Bright

2. 5G Briggs Danner

3. 21 Carmen Perigo

4. m1 Mark Smith

5. 23M Kenny Miller

6. 3BC Nash Ely

7. 71 Chris Allen Jr.

8. 83 Bruce Buckwalter

9. 57 Damon Paul

10. 21K Tommy Kunsman

11. 17 Christian Bruno

12. 7A Ed Aiken

13. 88J Joey Amantea

14. 11 Mike Thompson

15. 17J Jonathan Swanson

16. 83S Billy Ney

17. 67 Jason Cherry

18. 12 Blaine Emery

19. 10 Mike Myers

20. 117 David Swanson

21. 7B Aiden Borden

22. 12W Troy Fraker

23. 19 Steven Drevicki

24. 07 Colby Womer

PA Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 95 Garrett Bard

2. 97 Kenny Heffner

3. 67 Ken Duke

4. 34 Austin Reed

5. 99 George Riden

6. 5 John Walp

7. JM1 Justin Mills

8. 35 Buddy Schweibinz

9. 20 Doug Dodson

10. 2 Erin Statler

11. 69K Kassidy Kreitz

12. 99A Devin Adams

13. 7 Drew Young

14. 41Z Jared Zionkowski

15. 19 Kruz Kepner

16. 51 Dave Graber

17. 1 Rowdy Heffner

18. 46 Mike Alleman

19. 87 Austin Graby

20. 78C Dakota Schweikart

21. 54 Mike Melair

22. 1M Paul Moyer

23. 8 Will Brunson

24. 10 Jake Waters

25. 83 Larry McVay

26. 25 Dustin Young